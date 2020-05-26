New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Sesame Seed Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Color, Form, Application and Countries" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894522/?utm_source=GNW

The Asia-Pacific sesame seed market was valued at US$ 8,503.4Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 11,105.7Mn by 2027.



Sesame seeds are the most lucrative and healthy seeds that are predominantly grown in the Asia-Pacific region.In Asia-Pacific region India and China are known as sesame seeds, large-scale export, and production destinations.



Sesame seeds are flat, small, creamy-white seeds in appearance with the outer husk removed (hulled).These seeds are used in baking industries for products such as bun decoration, and baked snacks.



Sesame seed contains water-soluble and oil-soluble antioxidants such as sesaminol, sesamin, sesamolin, and sesaminol glucosides that are essential ingredients for better health.



Based on application, the Asia-Pacific sesame seed markets segmented into ready-to-eat food products, bakery products, confectionery, cosmetics, pet food, others.In 2018, the others segment, which comprises cooking oil, medicines, personal care products, lubricants, and beverages, dominated the market.



The bakery segment also holds a significant share in the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market as whole sesame seeds are majorly used in bakery products.Increasing consumption of bakery products like cakes and pastries, biscuits, bread, and breakfast goods and ready-to-eat foods owing to hectic lifestyle is expected to fuel the bakery products demand over the forecast years.



Sesame seeds are used in bakery products to enhance taste and texture. Therefore, high demand for functional baked products, such as gluten-free, high-fiber, and trans fat products, is expected to drive the demand for sesame seeds in bakery products segment.



The Asia-Pacific sesame seed market is segmented into Myanmar, India, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.In 2018, China contributed to the largest share in the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market and was forecast to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.



The growth of the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market in the country is primarily attributed to the increasing demand from food processing companies.Moreover, the shifting trend of consumers’ health-consciousness in the Asia-Pacific region is also boosting the market growth to a greater extent.



Many food processing companies prefer to include black sesame seeds in their products as they help to black sesame seeds are abundant in calcium and zinc; these seeds help to strengthen the bones and prevent osteoporosis.Further, a rise in the production capacity of manufacturers is influencing the pricing trend of sesame seeds significantly, which is anticipated to decrease the gap between the pricing gap and increase market growth.



Accura Group, Dhaval Agri Exports, Ethics Organic ,Etico , Selet Hulling Plc, Shyam Industries, and SunOpta Inc. are among the key players present in the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market.



The overall size of Asia-Pacific sesame seed market is analyzed using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with comprehensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market.

