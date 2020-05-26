MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in June 2020:



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 2 – Thursday, June 4, 2020

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference



Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. CDT Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events & Webcasts section of the Celyad website

Kepler Cheuvreux Digital Belgian Life Science Day

Date: Monday, June 22, 2020 Presentation Time: 3:10 p.m. CEST

About Celyad



Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based product candidates and utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company’s lead clinical candidate, CYAD-01, an autologous NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy, is currently being evaluated in several Phase 1 clinical trials to assess safety and clinical activity for the treatment of hematological malignancies, such as acute myeloid leukemia, and solid cancers, such as metastatic colorectal cancer. Celyad is also developing CYAD-101, an investigational, non-gene edited, allogeneic (donor derived) NKG2D-based CAR-T therapy, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD. Celyad has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR-T cell therapy programs.

For more information, please contact:

Forward-looking statements

