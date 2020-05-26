PRESS RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE HAS REOPENED 80% OF EUROPEAN MALLS AND EXPECTS TO HIT 90% WITHIN 10 DAYS

Paris — May 26, 2020

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today reports that the vast majority of its shopping centers have reopened in Europe.

Since early May, restrictive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 have been progressively eased in all countries where Klépierre operates (please refer to table on page 2), leading to a gradual reopening of its malls.

As of today, 86% of the Group’s malls are open, representing 80% of the portfolio valuation on a Group share basis. The proportion of reopened malls is expected to rise in the coming weeks with the reopening of:

Portuguese malls on June 1, 2020;

Malls in the Barcelona and Madrid regions on June 8, 2020; and

Malls of more than 40,000 sq.m. in the Paris region.



Restrictions remain in place on activities such as restaurants and cinemas in certain countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Germany, representing 5% of the Group’s yearly rent roll.



The Group has implemented all the necessary measures to resume operations whilst ensuring the protection of staff and visitors thanks to strict hygiene protocols.

Klépierre will continue to monitor business matters and provide updates as the situation warrants.





Countries Malls reopening date France–Belgium May 11, 2020(a) Italy May 18, 2020 Norway Remained open Sweden Remained open Denmark May 11, 2020 Spain May 25, 2020(b) Portugal Expected June 1, 2020 Czech Republic May 11, 2020 Poland May 4, 2020 Turkey May 11, 2020 Netherlands Remained open Germany April 28, 2020

Except malls of over 40,000 sq.m. in the Paris region.

(b) Except malls located in the Barcelona and Madrid regions.





