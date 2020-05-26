On 6 April 2020, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) initiated a share buy-back programme to cover obligations arising under its long-term incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme was to comprise up to 245,000 shares, corresponding to 0.6% of Maersk Drilling’s share capital, subject to a maximum total purchase price of DKK 70 million.
The following transactions were executed under the programme from 18 May 2020 to 20 May 2020:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|235,527
|35,908,176
|18 May 2020
|2,000
|151.49
|302,978
|19 May 2020
|3,001
|154.60
|463,961
|20 May 2020
|4,472
|151.05
|675,492
|Total
|9,473
|1,442,430
|Accumulated under the programme
|245,000
|37,350,605
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, Maersk Drilling holds 243,164 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.59% of the total share capital and voting rights.
This concludes the announced share buy-back programme, as the maximum number of shares has been repurchased.
The share buy-back programme was undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the ‘Safe Harbour Regulation’. Further details on the terms of the share buy-back programme can be found in company announcement no. 7/2020 dated 6 April 2020.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Harboe-Jørgensen
Head of Investor Relations
+45 2328 5733
Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com
Kristoffer Apollo
Senior Press Officer
+45 2790 3102
Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com
Attachments
The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S
Kgs. Lyngby, DENMARK
Company announcement - 017 - 26052020 - Share buy-back programme - Week 21FILE URL | Copy the link below
Appendix - Specification - Week 21FILE URL | Copy the link below
Maersk Drilling logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: