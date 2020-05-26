The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

On 6 April 2020, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) initiated a share buy-back programme to cover obligations arising under its long-term incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme was to comprise up to 245,000 shares, corresponding to 0.6% of Maersk Drilling’s share capital, subject to a maximum total purchase price of DKK 70 million.

The following transactions were executed under the programme from 18 May 2020 to 20 May 2020:

No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 235,527 35,908,176 18 May 2020 2,000 151.49 302,978 19 May 2020 3,001 154.60 463,961 20 May 2020 4,472 151.05 675,492 Total 9,473 1,442,430 Accumulated under the programme 245,000 37,350,605

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, Maersk Drilling holds 243,164 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.59% of the total share capital and voting rights.

This concludes the announced share buy-back programme, as the maximum number of shares has been repurchased.

The share buy-back programme was undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (‘MAR’) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the ‘Safe Harbour Regulation’. Further details on the terms of the share buy-back programme can be found in company announcement no. 7/2020 dated 6 April 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 2328 5733

Michael.Harboe-Jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Senior Press Officer

+45 2790 3102

Kristoffer.Apollo@maerskdrilling.com

