Verkkokauppa.com Oyj COMPANY RELEASE 26 May 2020 at 9:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Share repurchase 25 May 2020

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 25 May 2020 Bourse trade BUY Share VERK Amount 7,500 shares Average price/share 4.3208 EUR Total Cost 32,406.00 EUR

Company now holds a total of 116,151 shares

including the shares repurchased on 25 May 2020.

On behalf of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Puh. +358 10 309 5555

