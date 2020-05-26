THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Monthly NAV Update for April 2020

26 May 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 30 April 2020. Please note that that 67% of the valuation information is based on 31 March 2020 private valuation information, 8% is in public securities valued at 30 April 2020 closing share prices, 6% is rolled forward debt positions as of 30 April 2020 and 18% of the portfolio valuations remain as of 31 December 2019 data.

Key Highlights

·Monthly, year to date and LTM NAV development:

(Returns in USD) Month 30 Apr-20

YTD 30 Apr-20

LTM Total return NAV development

per Share1



-3.2% -7.2% -3.0% NAV development per Share -3.2% -8.6% -5.9%

30 April 2020 NAV per Share of $17.47 (£13.85) decreased $0.57 (£0.70) per share from $18.04 (£14.55) 31 March 2020 estimated NAV per Share

NBPE’s NAV decreased by $26.9 million, driven by: $38.8 million decrease, $0.83 per share, attributable to private valuation decreases (due to new information received) $13.4 million of unrealised gains, $0.29 per share, primarily attributable to unrealised positive public valuations, foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments, and other mark to market adjustments $2.3 million of losses, $0.05 per share, attributable to management and other fee accruals, and credit facility interest and expenses $0.8 million increase, $0.02 per share, due to accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio



Portfolio Valuation

The value of NBPE’s private equity portfolio as of 30 April 2020 was based on the following information2:

14% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 30 April 2020 8% in public investments 6% in private direct investments

67% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 March 2020 66% in private direct investments 1% in fund investments

1% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 29 February 2020 1% in private direct investments

18% of the private equity fair value was valued as of 31 December 2019 17% in private direct investments 1% in fund investments





Portfolio Commentary

Approximately 67% of the fair value included in the April 2020 monthly NAV estimate is based on 31 March 2020 private valuation information. An additional 8% of fair value is based on 30 April 2020 public share prices and 6% is rolled forward debt valuations as of 30 April 2020. Approximately 18% of the portfolio remains based on 31 December 2019 valuation information. The Manager intends to incorporate additional Q1 valuation information into monthly NAV estimates as new information is received and expects to publish the final 31 March 2020 Quarterly Report in June 2020.

During April, NBPE funded $15.9 million to direct equity investments, of which $10.8 million was to previously agreed transactions through NB Investment Programs, $3.9 million was to a new investment in Innovacare, a healthcare company, that was a previously agreed transaction through the NB Co-Investment Program, and $1.2 million was follow-ons to existing investments. NBPE also funded $3.8 million to the NB Credit Opportunities Program. In terms of distributions, NBPE received $4.5 million, of which $4.3 million was received from equity investments, including distributions from Qpark, Staples, and Hub Insurance as well as proceeds from the sale of public stock in Evoqua (NYSE: AQUA).

1 Assumes reinvestment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflects cumulative returns over time period shown.

2 Please refer to the valuation methodology section of the monthly report for a description of the Manager’s valuation methodology. 86% of underlying valuation data is as of 31 March 2020, 29 February 2020, and 31 December 2019. Given the current market / economic environment the Manager notes that while this valuation data may be stale, it remains the best estimate we are currently able to provide but may not accurately reflect the fair value at 30 April 2020.





