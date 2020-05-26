Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

26 May 2020

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Baita Plai Project update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to update the market on progress at its Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine “Baita Plai” in Romania.

Following the previous announcement regarding shipping updates made on 5th May 2020, the Company can confirm that the second shipment of equipment, which includes forty-two one cubic metre underground wagons and railway cutting & bending equipment, arrived at Baita Plai over the long weekend. The Company will post photographs and videos of the equipment being unloaded on its social media pages, together with an updated project plan.

The arrival of the second shipment at Baita Plai now means that the Company has all the essential equipment necessary for the commencement of production at Baita Plai.

The Company can confirm the shipping schedules of the remaining containers of equipment are as follows:

1 st June 2020 – Third Shipment – includes an underground rock loader & mining jackhammers.

June 2020 – Third Shipment – includes an underground rock loader & mining jackhammers. 13 th July 2020 – Fourth & Fifth Shipments – includes the remaining underground loaders, pneumatic loaders, ceramic filters & hydro cyclones.

July 2020 – Fourth & Fifth Shipments – includes the remaining underground loaders, pneumatic loaders, ceramic filters & hydro cyclones. 17th July 2020 – Sixth Shipment – includes the slurry pumps.

The Company will keep the market updated on the arrival of the remaining equipment and will post photographs and videos of the new equipment being installed ahead of the commencement of production in July.

