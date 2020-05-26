NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 May 2020 at 9:15

NoHo Partners Plc's financial statements, corporate governance statement and remuneration statement for 2019 have been published

NoHo Partners Plc's financial statements, annual report, auditor's report, corporate governance statement and remuneration statement for the financial period that ended on 31 December 2019 have been published today on 26 May 2020.

The documents are attached to this release as PDF files, and they are available on the Group's website at www.noho.fi in Finnish and English.

The financial statements for 2019 can be viewed at:

https://www.noho.fi/en/financial-statement-2019



The corporate governance statement for 2019 can be viewed at:

https://www.noho.fi/en/corporate-governance-statement-2019



The remuneration statement for 2019 can be viewed at:

https://www.noho.fi/en/remuneration-statement-2019



More information available from:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

