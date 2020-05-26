New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fertilizer Additives Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372371/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on fertilizer additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the popularity of nitrogen fertilizers and increasing research activities on fertilizer technology development.
The fertilizer additives market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.
The fertilizer additives market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Granular
• Prilled
• Powdered
By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the shrinking arable land increasing demand for fertilizer additives is one of the prime reasons driving the fertilizer additives market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our fertilizer additives market covers the following areas:
• Fertilizer additives market sizing
• Fertilizer additives market forecast
• Fertilizer additives market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372371/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: