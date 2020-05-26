The information was released for public disclosure on May 26, 2020, at 08:20 CET



Today, CellaVision announced that the company's Annual report for 2019 is available as PDF at www.cellavision.com, and can be read via the link below.

The company has decided to print CellaVisions 2019 Annual report in a small number of copies in accordance with the company's environmental policy. To request a printed version, please visit the investor pages at CellaVision's website.

For further information please contact:

Zlatko Rihter, President and CEO, CellaVision AB

Tel: +46 (0)733-62 11 06 | Email: zlatko.rihter@cellavision.se

About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company´s 18 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2019, sales were SEK 462 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

Publication

This information constitutes information that CellaVision AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication at 8:20 a.m. (CET) on May 26, 2020.



Attachment