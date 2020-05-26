EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 26 May 2020 at 09:45

Efecte Plc: Change in the number of treasury shares

Efecte has today conveyed 11 824 treasury shares to the members of the Efecte's Board of Directors as a part of the Board members' annual remuneration in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2020. The amount of shares is based on the monthly remuneration decided by the Annual General Meeting and the average share price between 30 April and 7 May 2020.

Following the transaction, Efecte holds 24 289 treasury shares. ﻿





