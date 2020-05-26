Selbyville, Delaware, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on AWP rental market which estimates the global market valuation for aerial work platforms rental will cross US$ 25 billion by 2026. The increase in construction and industrial activities across the globe is driving the industry growth.

Asia Pacific and European governments are making large investments for the development of smart cities, compelling the demand for advanced construction equipment. The government of India is planning to invest approximately USD 30 billion for 89 cities under its smart city mission. This will surge the demand for access equipment over the forecast timeline. Additionally, the growing demand for advanced lifting equipment for enhancing worker safety is propelling the AWP rental market. Contractors are adopting this equipment over ladders or scaffolds to enhance safety at construction sites.

The AWP rental market is anticipated to witness a slow growth due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. Government authorities have enforced lockdowns in several countries, which is restraining consumer movement. Moreover, temporary shutdown of manufacturing and distribution facilities of several companies has led to a global economic slowdown. This is anticipated to affect the AWP demand, impacting the AWP rental market growth.

Boom lifts are witnessing growth in the AWP rental market due to the increasing demand from construction, maintenance, and mining applications. These platforms offer high platform heights and enhanced working radius, supporting equipment adoption for various maintenance & installation works. Furthermore, boom lifts are increasingly used for indoor and outdoor cleaning of roofs, install & maintenance of streetlights, and various industrial applications, contributing to the AWP rental market development. The availability of boom lifts with a variety of working heights is attributing to industry development.

The proliferating telecommunication industry across the globe is attributing to the market demand. Telecom contractors use AWPs for the installation & maintenance of transformers, poles, and power cables. Moreover, the availability of electrically insulated aerial work platforms will support product adoption in areas where electrocution hazard exists. Rental companies are offering insulated access platforms to enhance operator safety at work sites. Companies are also providing safety training to reduce the chances of injuries & fatalities.

Some major findings of the AWP rental market report include:

Increasing infrastructure investments across the globe are driving the AWP rental market growth.





These platforms are gaining high popularity in hotels, schools, and offices owing to their high safety as compared to its counterparts such as ladders.





The demand for AWPs is anticipated to rise in telecommunication industry for maintenance and repair activities.





Leading market players are focusing on enhancing their fleet size with new equipment to gain competitive edge over the rivals.





Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing markets due to the proliferating construction as well as mining industries in India, China, Japan, and Australia.

Key players operating in the AWP rental market share include United Rentals, Haulotte Group, Herc Holdings Inc., AFI Uplift Ltd., Riwal, Blueline Rentals, Ashtead Group, Loxam, Kilotou, Nesco Rentals, Aktio Corporation, and Sunstate Equipment Company. Players are focusing on providing safety training to reduce the chances of operator injuries and equipment-related fatalities.

The increasing infrastructure and industrial projects across several European countries including Russia, Germany, and France are providing impetus to the regional AWP rental market growth. These platforms are increasingly used at offices, schools, and malls to perform several maintenance & repair activities. The increasing European government initiatives for smart city development is expected to propel the market demand.

