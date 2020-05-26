EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS MAY 26, 2020, AT 10.00 AM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikael Lilius

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20200525185421_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 690 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

(2): Volume: 60 Unit price: 8.28 EUR

(3): Volume: 1 Unit price: 8.26 EUR

(4): Volume: 151 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

(5): Volume: 150 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

(6): Volume: 172 Unit price: 8.3 EUR

(7): Volume: 56 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 2 280 Volume weighted average price: 8.29798 EUR

____________________________________________



EVLI BANK PLC







For additional information, please contact:

Mikaela Herrala, Marketing, Communications and IR Manager, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 544 5740, mikaela.herrala@evli.com





Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, the administration of incentive programs and Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 12.2 billion in client assets under management (net 3/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 67.5 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 14.6 percent (March 31, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.



