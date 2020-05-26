New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Industrial Data Collectors and Analyzers Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05308367/?utm_source=GNW

75 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on portable industrial data collectors and analyzers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of route-based condition monitoring and adoption of acoustic emission monitoring equipment. In addition, ease of maintenance through compact and portable devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The portable industrial data collectors and analyzers market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The portable industrial data collectors and analyzers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Automotive

• Water and wastewater treatment

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increasing availability of upgrade options for portable industrial data collectors and analyzers as one of the prime reasons driving the portable industrial data collectors and analyzers market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of route-based analyzers with maintenance pad and development of multi-channel portable data collectors and analyzers with triaxial input and dedicated ta will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our portable industrial data collectors and analyzers market covers the following areas:

• Portable industrial data collectors and analyzers market sizing

• Portable industrial data collectors and analyzers market forecast

• Portable industrial data collectors and analyzers market industry analysis





