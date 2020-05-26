Reference is made to the announcement by Belships ASA on 22 May 2020 regarding the share capital increase resolved by the board of directors in connection with the acquisition of the Ultramax bulk carrier named BELHAVEN.

The new share capital and the new number of shares have now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises:



Share capital (new): NOK 456,350,808



Number of shares (new): 228,175,404

Par value of each share (unaltered): NOK 2.00





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.