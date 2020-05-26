Irish Continental Group plc

2020 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

Irish Continental Group plc announces that its Board will convene the previously postponed AGM for 11.00 AM on the 28th July 2020 at Ferryport, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1. The business to be conducted at the AGM will be set out in the Notice of Meeting which will be notified to shareholders no later than 21 days in advance of the meeting.

In light of current public health guidelines related to COVID-19, the importance of the health and safety of shareholders, staff and others and in order to conduct the AGM as safely and efficiently as possible, shareholders are strongly encouraged to avail of the proxy voting service to exercise their vote and not to physically attend this year’s AGM. Further details will be contained in the Notice of Meeting.

Dublin

26 May 2020

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, CEO, +353 1 607 5628

David Ledwidge, CFO, +353 1 607 5628