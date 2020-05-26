Reference is made to the stock exchange notice issued on 26 May 2020 regarding summons to an extraordinary general meeting to resolve a cash dividend of NOK 0.10 per share. The key information of the cash dividend is as set out below:

Dividend amount: NOK 0.10 per share.

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 16 June 2020

Ex-date: 17 June 2020

Record Date: 18 June 2020

Payment Date: On or about 24 June 2020

Date of approval: The proposed dividend resolution will be discussed in the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 16 June 2020.

* * *

For further information, please contact:

CEO Espen Lundaas

+47 92 43 14 17

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act