Reference is made to the stock exchange notice issued on 26 May 2020 regarding summons to an extraordinary general meeting to resolve a cash dividend of NOK 0.10 per share. The key information of the cash dividend is as set out below:
Dividend amount: NOK 0.10 per share.
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 16 June 2020
Ex-date: 17 June 2020
Record Date: 18 June 2020
Payment Date: On or about 24 June 2020
Date of approval: The proposed dividend resolution will be discussed in the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 16 June 2020.
For further information, please contact:
CEO Espen Lundaas
+47 92 43 14 17
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
