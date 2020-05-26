NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In numerous countries, starting with the U.S. and Canada, cannabis is being legalized for medical, recreational, and research uses. Following them, the U.K., Japan, Norway, Thailand, South Korea, Spain, Mexico, South Africa, and Brazil have also given the stamp of approval on the cultivation of marijuana and hemp, extraction of cannabidiol and usage of the chemical in various end products.



As a result, the global CBD oil market revenue is predicted to rise at a 24.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, from $1,735.1 million in 2019. This is being further supported by the promotion of the chemical as having numerous wellness advantages, by companies, which is helping increase the demand for it among the masses, primarily recreational users. Moreover, as cannabidiol has been claimed to treat depression, movement disorders, anxiety, and pain, its usage among people suffering from these issues is also rising.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cbd-oil-market/report-sample

Demand for Cannabidiol Tinctures to Burgeon in Coming Years

In the years to come, the popularity of tinctures of cannabidiol is predicted to mushroom rapidly, on account of these products being the most widely used for medical purposes. This is because tinctures can be taken sublingually (placed under the tongue), rather than via inhalation, which helps the capillaries absorb the cannabinoid instantly. Moreover, a lower dosage of tinctures is required compared to that of other forms of the chemical, which reduces the risk of the harmful effects related to overdose. Further, tinctures can be easily bought through e-commerce websites, pharmacies, and specialty and retail stores.

Browse report overview with 64 tables and 37 figures spread through 155 pages and detailed TOC on “CBD Oil Market Research Report - Global Industry Size, Share and Growth Forecast to 2030” at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cbd-oil-market

North America has dominated the consumption of cannabidiol till now, on account of the early legalization of the chemical in the U.S. and Canada, which has drastically increased the sale. In addition, the availability of cannabidiol-containing drugs, including Epidiolex and Sativex, and successful marketing of the compound as a wellness and lifestyle-enhancing product are other reasons for the high demand for cannabidiol in the continent. In the region, the U.S. is the larger CBD oil market, because of the increasing efforts of companies to license the cultivation of hemp and marijuana and manufacturing and supply of end-products, increase marketing activities, and make people aware about cannabis’ medical benefits. In the coming years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the market, due to the rising requirement for the chemical in South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=cbd-oil-market

Companies Engaging in Mergers and Acquisitions to Strengthen their Hold on Industry



Mergers and acquisitions are being initiated by the market players to strengthen their presence in the industry, as such moves allow them the opportunity to:

Use the acquired companies’ portfolio to expand their geographical reach

Utilize additional revenue streams

Enter new markets with cannabidiol-containing products

Advance their research and development (R&D) activities

Expand their product portfolio for core markets

Aphria Inc., Isodiol International Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Endoca BV, Tilray Inc., CBDfx, Folium Biosciences, and Gaia Botanicals LLC are the key companies in the global CBD oil market.

More Reports of Consumer Products By P&S Intelligence

Omega-3 Market

Increasing trend of veganism and consumption of plant-based supplement is witnessed as a major trend in the omega-3 market. Growing trend of veganism across the globe is heavily impacting the landscape of food and vitamin supplement consumption.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/omega3-market



U.S. Manufacturing Analytics Market



For gaining a competitive advantage and improving business operations, manufacturers in the U.S. manufacturing analytics market are increasingly adopting virtualization software, which separates the applications from the physical hardware they run on.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-manufacturing-analytics-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com