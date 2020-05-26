Selbyville, Delaware, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide specialty PACS market recorded a remuneration of USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to gain substantial proceeds over the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of over 6 per cent through 2026. Some of the fundamental factors contributing towards the prolific growth of this industry includes elevating geriatric population, mounting prevalence of various disease, increasing government initiatives prompting the deployment of healthcare IT solutions, and growing utilization of medical imaging modalities like CT, X-ray, etc.

The market, according to this report, has been bifurcated into types, deployment methods, components, and end-user segments, whose complete analysis in terms of individual market shares and sizes, and future prospects have been addressed in the document. Additionally, technological trends across various regions like North America, APAC, Europe, and others have also been summarized in the report.

In fact, according to Organization for economic Co-operation and Development, the count of CT scanners in Australia massively rose from 39.14 units per million inhabitants in 2009 to 67.20 units per million inhabitants in 2018. Likewise, the number of these CT scanners in Mexico grew from 2.86 units in 2002 to 5.83 units per million inhabitants in 2018. These statistics have eventually supported the growth of specialty PACS market over the years. However, it has been touted that the financial crisis and data security and privacy concerns have been laying negative influence on the burgeoning market statistics.

A PACS, or Picture Archiving and Communication System, is an electronic image management program which is mainly used across the healthcare organizations for the purpose of medical imaging. It is used to privately store and digitally transmit electronic images and clinically related reports. Besides, it constitutes of applications suitable for viewing databases, images, and framework along with offering the user with one unified system. This program can help healthcare establishments to eliminate the need of physically filing and storing sensitive information and report.

Regional insights:

The overall specialty PACS industry is diversified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World.

North America has been poised to emerge as a lucrative growth ground for the specialty PACS market given the growing conduction of medical imaging tests and several diagnostic imaging centers, in line with the early adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also likely to exhibit high CAGR over 2020-2026 attributing to the surging incidence of chronic diseases considering the expanding ageing population and massively rising deployment of imaging modalities in the economies such as India and China.

