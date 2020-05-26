May 26, 2020 04:19 ET

May 26, 2020 04:19 ET

The Annual General Meeting in Saga Tankers ASA was held today at the premises of the Company in Oslo, Norway.

All items on the agenda were approved.

Please find the attached minutes from the meeting in Norwegian, accompanied by an English office translation.

Oslo, 23 May 2019

For further information please contact: CEO Espen Lundaas, +47 92 43 14 17



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment