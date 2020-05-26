Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The infrared thermometer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the period 2019-2025.
The global infrared thermometer market is going to witness growth due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has resulted in a spike in demand for several medical devices, which include nebulizers, blood pressure monitoring devices, medical ventilators along with the non-contact thermometer. In an attempt to contain the highly contagious virus, temperature monitoring has become an essential component across public places, including shopping malls, airports, offices, schools, thereby increasing the demand for non-contact thermometers.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infrared thermometer market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the infrared thermometer market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The infrared forehead non-contact thermometers market accounted for the largest share of 61% in 2019. Contactless thermometers are easy to use and provide faster results that are highly recommended to measure temperatures in babies and infants. This is increasing the share of the contactless thermometer market. They are considered as reliable, comfortable, and accurate option to measure body temperatures, especially for pediatrics.
Vendors are implementing new technology such as intelligent light indicators to indicate fever levels. They are likely to introduce smart technologies that allow the thermometer to be connected to an external mobile application via Bluetooth.
In-ear thermometers are more popular than forehead ones for measuring temperatures among pets. Due to the presence of fur and different sweat apparatus, forehead temperature scans are not proven to be helpful in veterinary medicine. However, in-ear and rectal temperatures have shown conflicting results. Thus, reliability remains a key challenge for the market.
North America is expected to witness continued improvement, contributing to the highest incremental growth of $73.59 million by 2025. The evolving consumer confidence and technology is likely to increase the demand for non-contact thermometers in veterinary medicine.
The global infrared thermometer market size is undergoing major transformations. The demand is flourishing due to innovations and technological advancements. Therefore, global players are focusing on business expansion plans to increase the geographic reach of their products.
Global outreach efforts are particularly strong in many emerging economies of the APAC and MEA regions. Several infrared thermometer manufacturers in the US and Europe are beginning to design and manufacture their products locally. For instance, key players such as Medtronic, Braun, and Cardinal Health generate significant revenue from global sales. Hence, several large global players are willing to enter emerging markets to increase their sales volume and profit margins.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Questions Answered:
Key Topics Covered:
6 Market at a Glance
8 Impact Of Covid-19
8.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Infrared Non-Contact Thermometer Market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growth In Medical Tourism
9.2 New Product Development
9.3 Growing Demand For Multifunction Non-Contact Thermometer
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Prevalence Of Healthcare Acquired Infections
10.2 Ban Of Traditional Mercury In Glass Thermometers
10.3 Rising Expenditure On Preventive Healthcare
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Availability of Innovative Temperature Monitoring Devices
11.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements
