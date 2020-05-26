Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Enzymes Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The food enzymes market is bifurcated by type into variants such as carbohydrates, lipases, and proteases. Innovation has enabled the players to exploit several end-user industries such as bakery, dairy, beverages, meat products, and confectionery, consequently triggering the opportunities in the food enzymes market to be progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The base year of the study is 2018, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the food enzyme market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis.



The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the various types of application industry in global food enzyme market, and their specific advantages.

The booming trend of fast-food in North America has augmented the trade of cheese, indirectly impacting the market of protease food enzyme. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, one out of three Americans (36%) consumed a meal at fast-food eateries on any given day. Some of the leading fast-food chains across the U.S are McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut, Domino's Pizza and Burger Kings. Application of cheese in these F&B giants can be indicated by the fact that Leprino Foods, a leading market player, often rated as America's all-time monopolist, manages to converge an annual revenue of $3 billion by supplying mozzarella cheese to Pizza Hut, Domino's, and Papa John's

Similarly, McDonald's for their buns claims to apply enzymes such as amylases. And KFC, the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain is now operating in 135 countries with more than 22,000 restaurants globally. Hence, the trend of processed food supplemented by retail outlets in North America is projecting the food enzyme market towards exponential growth.

Food Enzymes Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

A major trend disrupting food enzyme market is technological developments for the production of enzymes from genetically engineered organisms. Rapid developments in biotechnology have generated numerous enzymes operational for the baking industry. Increasing range of products is augmenting the exploitation of numerous untapped sectors, augmenting opportunities to be capitalized upon by the food enzymes market.

The subject of genetic engineering may play a critical role in providing future innovation to supplement industry. Enzymes, as proteins, are not genetically engineered as their host organism but the industry is expected to shift towards genetically manufactured enzymes. The tools available from the biotechnology studies can have a tremendous impact on cost, specificity of an enzyme and manufacturing efficiency in future. Research is being done to find the new applications of prevailing enzymes for detailed nutritional benefits. A lipase has been shown to diminish serum triglycerides in individuals and is under advance examination, as cited by the U.S. Patent 9,555,083. Many of the nutritional deficit concerns could be addressed with enzymes.

With demand for natural products pacing up, the imperatives of food enzymes is probable to increase outpacing chemical additives. The importance of enzymes is likely to increase as consumers are opting for more natural products. For instance, enzymes can be employed to substitute potassium bromate, a chemical additive that has been banned in various countries.

Increasing consumption of beer is a mega-trend on which the food enzyme market is profitably capitalizing. All of the principal enzymes such as amylases, proteases, glucanase, and cellulase are crucial for beer production process. According to the Brewers Association, the overall beer market of the U.S. worth $114.2 billion as of 2018. Enzymes being an integral part of production is set to capitalize over increasing beer consumption pattern tailored by trend such as weekends' and party-culture'.

Robustly growing retail chains such as Walmart and Reliance Fresh supplemented by virtual retail shelves by Amazon and Costco has uplifted the sales of packaged food items, delivering undying demand to food enzyme market globally. Food enzymes enhances the appealing appearance of food and shelf life of products.

Some of the key players operating in the global food enzyme market are Royal DSM N.V, EI DuPont DE Nemours & Co., Novozymes A/S, Chr Hansen A/S, Biocatalyst limited, AB enzymes GMBH, Kerry group PLCAum Enzymes, Amano Enzyme Inc., and Enmex SA DE CV.

Key Questions Addressed in the Food Enzyme Market Report

Is the market for the food enzyme growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? Which type of systems presents the major growth opportunities? Is there a possibility for change in the market structure over time? Are additional developments needed for the existing product or services offerings or do the existing products meet the customer demands? Do the key vendors look for partnerships to expand their businesses with respect to geography or product? What are the short-term, long-term, and medium-term growth drivers for the market What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term challenges for the market? What are the short-term, medium-term, and long-term opportunities for the market Who are the top players/companies of the market? What are the recent innovations in the market? How many patents have been filed by the leading players? What are the types of patents filed by the leading players? What is our Vision 2030 food enzyme market?

A few focus points of this Research are given below:

Give a deep-dive analysis of the key operational strategies with focus on the corporate structure, R&D strategies, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies

Provide an overview of the product portfolio, including product planning, development, and positioning

Discuss the role of technology companies in partnerships

Explore the regional sales activities

Analyze the market size and giving the forecast for current and future food enzyme market during the forecast 2019-2025

Analyze the competitive factors, competitors' market shares, product capabilities, and supply chain structures.

Key Topics Covered:



