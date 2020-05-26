Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dairy Alternatives Market has recorded $10,139.8m in 2020 and it is estimated to surpass $15,720m by 2025 growing at an estimated rate of more than 9.9% during 2020 to 2025. Almond and Soy Milk are witnessed as fast growing in the market with almost 40% and 37% globally. This rise is due to the nutrition elements present in them such as calcium, vitamins and proteins. In case of Formulation category sweet flavor steals 62% of market share by dominating others.
Non-dairy milk options are comparatively more economically viable, tasty and nutritious at the same time. They are made up of different types of nuts and seeds and with sweet and non-sweet formulation. This food sources are really important part for a healthy, balanced diet as these contains proteins and vitamins, but most preferably calcium which is essential for strong & healthy bones. Non-dairy milk could grow even more in the future with the addition of more health benefits. It also contains Iodine, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin B2 which are important for healthy nerve, red blood cells, brain function and healthy skin.
This report incorporates an in-depth assessment of Dairy Alternatives Market by type, Formulation, Distribution Channel, Shelf Life, Nutritive Components, Application and Geography.
Market Research and Market Trends of Dairy Alternatives (Beverage) Market
The companies referred to in the market research report includes White Wave Foods Company, Hain Celestial Group Inc, Blue Diamond Growers Inc, Organic Valley, SunOpta Inc., Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company, Freedom Foods Group Limited, Kikkoman, Vitasoy International Holdings Limited, Living Harvest Foods Inc. and more than 20 companies
The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market -Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Introduction
6.3.2. Cereal-Based
6.3.2.1. Rice Milk
6.3.2.2. Oat Milk
6.3.3. Nut-Based
6.3.3.1. Coconut Milk
6.3.3.2. Cashew Milk
6.3.3.3. Almond Milk
6.3.3.4. Hazelnut Milk
6.3.3.5. Macadamia Milk
6.3.3.6. Others
6.3.4. Seed-Based
6.3.4.1. Hemp Milk
6.3.4.1. Flax Milk
6.3.4.1. Flax Milk
6.3.4.1. Quinoa Milk
6.3.4.1. Soy Milk
6.3.4.1. Pea Milk
6.3.5. Potato Milk
6.3.6. Others
7. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - By Formulation (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Plain Formulation
7.2.1. Plain Sweetened
7.2.2. Plain Non-Sweetened
7.3. Flavored Formulation
7.3.1. Flavored Sweetened
7.3.2. Flavored Non-Sweetened
8. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - By Category (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Organic
8.3. Non-Organic
9. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - By Shelf Life (Qualitative) (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Refrigerated
9.3. Shelf-Life Stable
10. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - By Distribution Channel (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
10.3. Health Food Stores
10.4. Convenience Stores
10.5. Pharmacies
10.6. Online
10.7. Others
11. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
11.1. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - North America Segment Research
11.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
11.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
11.2.2. Revenue and Trends
11.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
11.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
11.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size
11.2.5.1. U.S.
11.2.5.2. Canada
11.2.5.3. Mexico
11.2.5.4. Rest of North America
11.3. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) - South America Segment Research
11.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
11.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
11.4.2. Revenue and Trends
11.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
11.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
11.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size
11.4.5.1. Brazil
11.4.5.2. Venezuela
11.4.5.3. Argentina
11.4.5.4. Ecuador
11.4.5.5. Peru
11.4.5.6. Colombia
11.4.5.7. Costa Rica
11.4.5.8. Rest of South America
11.5. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) - Europe Segment Research
11.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
11.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
11.6.2. Revenue and Trends
11.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
11.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
11.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size
11.6.5.1. U.K
11.6.5.2. Germany
11.6.5.3. Italy
11.6.5.4. France
11.6.5.5. Netherlands
11.6.5.6. Belgium
11.6.5.7. Spain
11.6.5.8. Denmark
11.6.5.9. Rest of Europe
11.7. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) - APAC Segment Research
11.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
11.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
11.8.2. Revenue and Trends
11.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
11.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
11.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size
11.8.5.1. China
11.8.5.2. Australia
11.8.5.3. Japan
11.8.5.4. South Korea
11.8.5.5. India
11.8.5.6. Taiwan
11.8.5.7. Malaysia
12. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - Entropy
12.1. New product launches
12.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
13. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market Company Analysis
13.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
13.2. White Wave Foods Company
13.3. Hain Celestial Group Inc
13.4. Blue Diamond Growers Inc
13.5. Organic Valley
13.6. SunOpta Inc.
13.7. Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company
13.8. Freedom Foods Group Limited
13.9. Kikkoman
13.10. Vitasoy International Holdings Limited
13.11. Living Harvest Foods Inc.
14. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - Appendix
14.1. Abbreviations
14.2. Sources
15. Dairy Alternative (Beverage) Market - Methodology
