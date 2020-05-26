Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whey Protein Ingredients Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Whey protein ingredients Market is estimated to surpass $13.5 billion mark by 2025 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 6.5% during 2020 to 2025.
Europe captures the dominant market share of 40%. Asia-pacific to lead with a projected 4.5% CAGR. Whey protein concentrate dominate the market with a share of 39.3% and estimated to generate a revenue $3,312m by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. With increasing demand from food and beverages industry, the demand for whey protein ingredients is also increasing as they provide a concentrated source of protein for enriched nutritional, sensory and functional properties.
They are several potential health benefits with whey protein. Some components can give protection for some types of cancers. Peptides can protect from hypertension and have anti-inflammatory properties. Whey proteins are suitable in sports drinks because they contain amino acids that assist both as an energy source, protein source and for muscle building. Some of the common applications for whey proteins are protein beverages and bars, confectionary and bakery products, nutritional food products, protein bars, protein beverages, sports and medical nutrition products, protein beverages, infant formula, protein supplementation products and others.
Market Research and Market Trends of Whey protein ingredients market
The companies referred in the market research report includes Arla foods amba, Davisco foods international, Milk specialties Global, Glanbia PLC, Hilmar cheese company, Agropur, Fonterra cooperative group, Milk specialties, Westland milk, Agropur industries, Kerry group.
