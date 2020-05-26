Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whey Protein Ingredients Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Whey protein ingredients Market is estimated to surpass $13.5 billion mark by 2025 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 6.5% during 2020 to 2025.



Europe captures the dominant market share of 40%. Asia-pacific to lead with a projected 4.5% CAGR. Whey protein concentrate dominate the market with a share of 39.3% and estimated to generate a revenue $3,312m by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. With increasing demand from food and beverages industry, the demand for whey protein ingredients is also increasing as they provide a concentrated source of protein for enriched nutritional, sensory and functional properties.

They are several potential health benefits with whey protein. Some components can give protection for some types of cancers. Peptides can protect from hypertension and have anti-inflammatory properties. Whey proteins are suitable in sports drinks because they contain amino acids that assist both as an energy source, protein source and for muscle building. Some of the common applications for whey proteins are protein beverages and bars, confectionary and bakery products, nutritional food products, protein bars, protein beverages, sports and medical nutrition products, protein beverages, infant formula, protein supplementation products and others.

Market Research and Market Trends of Whey protein ingredients market

Arla food ingredients has developed a unique whey protein isolate called crystal clear beverages which are extremely appealing as a tasty and refreshing soft drink. It is a fat free drink with added health claims for bones and muscles. When applied in drink applications, can give a high protein content yet crystal clear.

The recent trend influencing growth in market is use of whey protein in cancer preventing compounds. Lactoferrin, a protein in whey proteins helps in binding iron, reduce the formation of free radicals and thereby preventing the cell damage and reducing the risk of cancer.

Arla food ingredients has developed an on trend whey protein iced-coffee concept that can make bone strengthening, muscle building. It's a source of phosphorous and calcium through the inclusion of capolac milk minerals which helps maintain bone mass and muscles.

War on sugar, carbohydrate energy is a consumer need in sports nutrition, this trend opens a new market for whey protein. The whey water which is naturally rich in lactose, becomes one attractive alternative to added sugars in water-based sports drinks. Whey permeate replaces electrolytes which contains a small amount of whey peptides which carry additional health benefits.

The companies referred in the market research report includes Arla foods amba, Davisco foods international, Milk specialties Global, Glanbia PLC, Hilmar cheese company, Agropur, Fonterra cooperative group, Milk specialties, Westland milk, Agropur industries, Kerry group.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Whey protein ingredients Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Whey protein ingredients Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User profiling

3.2.3. Patent Analysis

3.2.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Whey protein ingredients Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition



5. Whey protein ingredients Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Whey protein ingredients Market - By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Whey protein concentrate

6.2.1. WPC 35/34

6.2.2. WPC50

6.2.3. WPC65

6.2.4. WPC80

6.3. Whey protein isolate

6.4. Hydrolyzed whey protein

6.5. Demineralized way powder

6.6. Milk protein



7. Whey protein ingredients Market - By Application

7.1. Bakery and confectionary

7.1.1. Baked products

7.1.2. Ice-cream mixes

7.1.3. Dressings

7.1.4. Frozen-desserts

7.1.5. Soups

7.1.6. Sauces

7.1.7. Infant formula

7.2. Beverages

7.2.1. Carbonated

7.2.2. Protein bars

7.2.3. ISO sports drinks

7.2.4. RTD protein drinks

7.2.5. PH beverages

7.3. Sports nutrition

7.4. Infant nutrition

7.5. Meat products and others



8. Whey protein market- By distribution channel

8.1. Supermarket

8.2. Hypermarket

8.3. Specialty stores

8.4. Drug retailers

8.5. E-retailers



9. Whey protein ingredients Substrate Market - By Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.1.4. Rest of North America

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Venezuela

9.2.3. Argentina

9.2.4. Ecuador

9.2.5. Peru

9.2.6. Colombia

9.2.7. Costa Rica

9.2.8. Rest of South America

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. U.K

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. Italy

9.3.4. France

9.3.5. Netherlands

9.3.6. Belgium

9.3.7. Spain

9.3.8. Denmark

9.3.9. Rest of Europe

9.4. APAC

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Australia

9.4.3. South Korea

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. Taiwan

9.4.6. Malaysia

9.4.7. Hong Kong

9.4.8. Rest of APAC

9.5. Middle East& Africa

9.5.1. Israel

9.5.2. South Africa

9.5.3. Saudi Arabia

9.6. Rest of Middle East and Africa



10. Market Entropy

10.1. New Product Launches

10.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs, Partnership



11. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

11.1. Arla foods amba

11.2. Davisco foods international

11.3. Milk specialties Global

11.4. Glanbia PLC

11.5. Hilmar cheese company

11.6. Agropur

11.7. Fonterra cooperative group

11.8. Milk specialties

11.9. Westland milk



12. Appendix

12.1. Abbreviations

12.2. Sources

12.3. Research Methodology

12.4. Bibliography

12.5. Compilation of Expert Insights

12.6. Disclaimer



