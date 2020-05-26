Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pet Food Market Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report gives a comprehensive analysis of the pet food market of the Europe continent.



The industry continues to see an increment in the pet care market with the increase in pet adoption rate. In the countries of Europe, pet food is considered as a premium product segment. Food being an essential and basic necessity for pets, the pet owners are ready to buy such products at any cost to get good quality and nutritious food for their pets. This report provides all-round analysis of pet food market size with its value along with detailed historical along with forecasted analysis and the ongoing trends, drivers and challenges faced by the industrial as well as retail sectors. The information about the types of pet foods, accessories, healthcare and grooming services along with top companies and their performance in the European market is also mentioned.



United Kingdom, one of the European countries holds the majority of share in the pet care market. If one talks about United Kingdom, pet food has made the largest contribution. The brands are attempting to offer natural, organic and non-processed food because now-a-days the owners are focusing on the ingredients in the food products. Grain free pet food product is the factor behind the increasing growth of pet care market and the demand for organic pet food is also increasing gradually.



Special Europe pet food marketplace is created for the obese pets. The owners are opting therapeutic weight loss food due to the awareness about obesity. Pet Food is categorized into dry food, wet food, treats/snacks and others. Cereal based food products are good sources of carbohydrates in pet food. Sodium is also a required nutrient and chloride is required for the balance of fluid in the body. Some pet food manufacturers may use biological antioxidants. A lot of creative pet accessories are being launched by the companies like touch-sensitive feeding bowls that load water or food from a canister when touched by the pet. Rising growth of pet food market is mainly due to grain free pet food products, organic and non-processed pet food products.



The food products in the market ensures enough proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, vitamins and oils for healthy growth and development of pets and are bifurcated as dry food, wet food, snacks and treats. New pet food brands have worked admirably of persuading potential customers of the advantages of this kind of pet food and offering a reasonable eating routine. Pet owners are looking for treats that have simple, safe ingredients and are healthy for the pet. The pet food products are popular in developed regions of Europe, where manufacturers are coming up with new innovative products to help pet owners to adopt a convenient pet lifestyle for their pets.



The pet care market of Europe is expected to grow in succeeding years and will definitely boom by the end of the year 2025. Thus it seems that the market will achieve a considerable height in the next few years. The primary economies of the European continent are Germany France Italy Spain and the United Kingdom. Hence the markets of these countries play an important role in the overall market formation. The major products demanded in the European market are grain free, organic and natural food products. In United Kingdom, pet owners do not have time, so they prefer commercial pet food over homemade food for their pets. Apart from these mobile grooming services are growing at a high pace in the European market. Pet parents feed their pets with many treats a day and the trends in which treats are succeeding are following the same trends as pet food. Treat organizations have been tuning in to buyers' needs and thus, the market has seen an increment in the treats.



The leading market players of the Europe pet care market are Deuerer, Heristo AG, Affinity Petcare SA, InVivo Animal Nutrition and Health, C&D Foods and many other special and custom firms.



Objective of the study:

To present a Global and Europe outlook on pet food market and industry

To analyse and forecast the market size of Global pet food in terms of value

To analyse and forecast the market size of Europe pet food in terms of value

To define and forecast the Europe pet food market in terms of segment (dry food, wet food, treats and snacks).

To analyse and forecast the pet food market of Europe on the basis of countries like France, Italy, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe etc.

To further define, classify and forecast these countries



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Methodology



3 Regional Analysis



4 Global Pet Population Analysis

4.1 By Country (Dog/ Cat/ Bird/ Fish)



5 Global Pet Care Market Outlook

5.2 Global Pet Food Market Outlook

5.2.1 Market Size By Region

5.2.2 Market Share

5.2.2.1 By Country

5.2.2.2 By Pet Type

5.2.2.3 By Food Type

5.2.2.4 By Ingredients



6 Europe Pet Care Market Outlook

6.2 Europe Pet Food Market Outlook

6.2.1 Market Size

6.3.2 Market Share

6.3.2.1 By Food Type

6.2.1.1 By Ingredients

6.2.1.2 By Pet Type



7 United Kingdom Pet Care Market Outlook

7.1 United Kingdom Pet Food Market Outlook

7.1.1 Market Size By Value

7.1.2 Market Share

7.1.2.1 By Pet Type

7.1.2.2 By Food Type



8 France Pet Care Market Outlook

8.1 France Pet Food Market Outlook

8.1.1 Market Size By Value

8.1.2 Market Share

8.1.2.1 By Pet Type

8.1.2.2 By Food Type



9 Italy Pet Care Market Outlook

9.1 Italy Pet Food Market Outlook

9.1.1 Market Size By Value

9.1.2 Market Share

9.1.2.1 By Pet Type

9.1.2.2 By Food Type



10 Germany Pet Care Market Outlook

10.1 Germany Pet Food Market Outlook

10.1.1 Market Size By Value

10.1.2 Market Share

10.1.2.1 By Pet Type

10.1.2.2 By Food Type



11 Rest Of Europe Pet Care Market Outlook

11.1 Rest Of Europe Pet Food Market Outlook

11.1.1 Market Size By Value

11.1.2 Market Share

11.1.2.1 By Pet Type

11.1.2.2 By Food Type



12 Company Profile

12.1 Nestle SA

12.2 Mars Incorporated

12.3 Colgate-Palmolive

12.4 Champion Pet Foods

12.5 United Pet Group Inc

12.6 PLB International

12.7 Laroy Group



13 Disclaimer



