Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market By Product Type (Vaccine, Veterinary, Others), By Product (Ectoparasiticides, Endoparasiticides, Anti-Inflammatories, Bronchodilators), By Animal Type, By Registration, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market is likely to grow with a steady CAGR during the forecast period due to the increase in pet adoption, rise in fatal diseases like Ebola and swine flu spreading from consumption of dairy and animal related products. Animal pharmaceuticals are highly beneficial in diagnosis and treatment of animal disorders. The restraining factors for the market can be the government rules regarding animal testing, and the probability of sales of fake medicines across e-commerce platforms.



The Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market is segmented on the basis of product type, product, animal type, registration and region. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion and production animals. Companion animals tend to hold a larger share in the market as pet owners are concerned for their pet's health and well-being. As compared to production animals, companion animals receive special care and veterinary treatment from their owners, which is the major factor driving the market share of this segment.



The Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market is widespread, expanding itself to Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share by virtue of the pre-existing established pharmaceutical companies and the increasing consumption of meat and milk in the region. However, fastest growth is shown by the Asia-Pacific sector due to export of animals to other countries. Export process involves testing of the animals with which farm owners need to comply with therefore, the region is expected to witness highest growth over the next five years.



Major players of the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market include Zoetis Inc, Merck Animal Health, Vetoquinol SA, Zoetis Inc, Virbac SA, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly & Co, Perrigo Co PLC, Sanofi SA, Bayer AG, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Covetrus Inc., Idexx Laboratories Inc., Vetoquinol USA, Inc., Norbrook Laboratories, Ltd., Huvepharma EOOD, Adivo GmbH, Ceva Sant Animale, Phibro Animal Health Corp, etc. The inter-company competition keeps on increasing parallelly with the market which in turn leads to innovations in technology, thus the enhancing animal healthcare sector.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market based on product type, product, animal type, registration and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customers



5. Global Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Vaccine, Veterinary, Others)

5.2.2. By Product

5.2.2.1. Ectoparasiticides (Ivermectin, Cypermethrin, Fipronil, Coumaphos, Others)

5.2.2.2. Endoparasiticides (Ivermectin, Praziquantel, Flubendazole, Milbemycin, Levamisole, Fenbendazole, Pyrantel, Others)

5.2.2.3. Anti-Inflammatories (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Others)

5.2.2.4. Bronchodilators (Theophylline, Albuterol, Others)

5.2.3. By Animal Type (Companion Animals, Production Animals)

5.2.4. By Registration (Generic, Patented)

5.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, MEA)

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Product

6.2.3. By Animal Type

6.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia)

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Product

6.3.1.2.3. By Animal Type

6.3.2. India Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Product

6.3.2.2.3. By Animal Type

6.3.3. Japan Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Product

6.3.3.2.3. By Animal Type

6.3.4. South Korea Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.4.2.2. By Product

6.3.4.2.3. By Animal Type

6.3.5. Australia Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.5.2.2. By Product

6.3.5.2.3. By Animal Type



7. Europe Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook



8. North America Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook



9. South America Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Animal Pharmaceuticals Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Pricing Analysis



14. Patent / FDA Approval Analysis

14.1. New Product Development (NADA, ANADA, CNADA)

14.2. By Company

14.3. Registration Date

14.4. Patent Expiry



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

15.1.1. Zoetis Inc

15.1.2. Merck Animal Health

15.1.3. Vetoquinol SA

15.1.4. Zoetis Inc

15.1.5. Virbac SA

15.1.6. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

15.1.7. Eli Lilly & Co

15.1.8. Perrigo Co PLC

15.1.9. Sanofi SA

15.1.10. Bayer AG

15.1.11. Elanco Animal Health Inc

15.1.12. Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

15.1.13. Covetrus Inc.

15.1.14. Idexx Laboratories Inc.

15.1.15. Vetoquinol USA, Inc.

15.1.16. Norbrook Laboratories, Ltd.

15.1.17. Huvepharma EOOD

15.1.18. Adivo GmbH

15.1.19. Ceva Sant Animale

15.1.20. Phibro Animal Health Corp.



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epe0b2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900