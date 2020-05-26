Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bio-Lubricants Market By Base Oil Type (Rapeseed, Canola, Sunflower, Soybean, Palm, and Coconut oils, Animal Fat, Others), By Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Others), By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bio-lubricants Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness among the users pertaining to environmental regulations is a major factor expected to boost the growth of bio-lubricants market across the globe over the coming years. Moreover, bio-lubricants are biodegradable in nature having less environmental impacts which is another key factor fuelling the growth of the Global Bio-lubricants Market across the globe. However, high prices of bio-based lubricants might hamper the growth of the Global Bio-lubricants Market in the years to come.



The Global Bio-lubricants Market is segmented based on base oil type, application, end-use, composition, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids, chainsaw oils, mold release agents, two-cycle engine oils, greases, others. Out of which, the hydraulic fluids segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to hold its dominance during the forecast years as well. This growth is because hydraulic fluids are being widely utilized in moving mechanical parts, elevators and cylinders in bridges and locks. In addition to this, hydraulic fluids are environmentally safe as it is biodegradable in nature and less toxic, which is further driving the growth of the segment. Along with this, enactment of stringent rules and regulations in sensitive areas like forest and marine, is resulting in increased demand for hydraulic fluids across the globe.



Major players operating in the Global Bio-lubricants Market include Albemarle Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Panolin AG, Klber Lubrication Mnchen SE & Co. Kg, Emery Oleochemicals, Binol Lubricants, Panolin, etc. The companies operating in bio-lubricants market across the globe are focussing more towards expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are adapting diverse growth strategies such as agreements and partnerships, expansions, new product launches, and agreements in order to expand their geographic reach.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Bio-lubricants Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Bio-lubricants Market based on base oil type, application, end-use, composition, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bio-lubricants Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Bio-lubricants Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Bio-lubricants Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Bio-lubricants Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Bio-lubricants Market the using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Base Oil Type (Rapeseed, Canola, Sunflower, Soybean, Palm, and

Coconut oils, Animal Fat, Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Chainsaw Oils, Mold Release Agents, Two-Cycle Engine Oils, Greases, Others)

5.2.3. By End Use (Industrial, Commercial Transport, Consumer Automobile)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company



6. North America Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Base Oil Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By End Use

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Base Oil Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Application

6.3.1.2.3. By End Use

6.3.2. Canada Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Base Oil Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Application

6.3.2.2.3. By End Use

6.3.3. Mexico Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Base Oil Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Application

6.3.3.2.3. By End Use



7. Europe Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook



10. South America Bio-Lubricants Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Albemarle Corporation

13.2.2. Fuchs Petrolub AG

13.2.3. Panolin AG

13.2.4. Klber Lubrication Mnchen SE & Co. Kg

13.2.5. Emery Oleochemicals

13.2.6. Binol Lubricants

13.2.7. Panolin



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us and Disclaimer



