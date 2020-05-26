Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Digital Therapeutics Market By Product (Software v/s Device), By Sales Channel (B2B v/s B2C), By Application (Preventive Applications v/s Treatment Applications), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The United States Digital Therapeutics Market is driven by the growing smartphones and internet penetration. Additionally, associated advantages such as affordable cost, transforming patient care, better clinical outcomes delivery, among others associated with digital therapeutics are further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing expenditure and new products & software launches by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market over the next few years.



The United States Digital Therapeutics Market is segmented based on product, sales channel, application, company and region. Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into preventive applications and treatment applications. The treatment applications segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in treatment and healthcare costs due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, renal diseases, among others. Additionally, these provide cost effective solutions thereby driving the growth of the market in the country.



Major players operating in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market include Noom Inc., Livongo Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., Proteus Digital Health Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Akili Interactive Labs, Better Therapeutics, Happify, Mango Health, Click Therapeutics, Canary Health, Cognoa, Dthera Sciences, Mindstrong Health, 2Morrow Inc., Ginger, Fitbit Inc. (Twin Health Inc.), Livongo Health, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the United States Digital Therapeutics Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the United States Digital Therapeutics Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the United States Digital Therapeutics Market based product, sales channel, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of service providers across the country. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The author calculated the market size of the United States Digital Therapeutics Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. United States Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Software v/s Device)

5.2.2. By Sales Channel (B2B v/s B2C)

5.2.2.1. By B2B (Providers, Payers, Employers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others)

5.2.2.2. By B2C (Patients v/s Caregivers)

5.2.3. By Application (Preventive Applications v/s Treatment Applications)

5.2.3.1. By Preventive Applications (Prediabetes, Obesity, Nutrition, Lifestyle Management, Others)

5.2.3.2. By Treatment Applications (Diabetes, CNS Disorders, Chronic Respiratory Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Medication Adherence, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Substance Use & Addiction Management, Rehabilitation & Patient Care, Others)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North-East Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product

6.2.2. By Sales Channel

6.2.3. By Application



7. Mid-West Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Sales Channel

7.2.3. By Application



8. West Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Sales Channel

8.2.3. By Application



9. South Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Sales Channel

9.2.3. By Application



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. US Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Noom Inc.

14.2. Livongo Health

14.3. Omada Health Inc.

14.4. WellDoc, Inc.

14.5. Pear Therapeutics Inc.

14.6. Proteus Digital Health Inc.

14.7. Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

14.8. Akili Interactive Labs

14.9. Better Therapeutics

14.10. Happify

14.11. Mango Health

14.12. Click Therapeutics

14.13. Canary Health

14.14. Cognoa

14.15. Dthera Sciences

14.16. Mindstrong Health

14.17. 2Morrow Inc.

14.18. Ginger

14.19. Fitbit Inc. (Twin Health Inc.)

14.20. Livongo Health, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xcumh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900