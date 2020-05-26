Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Digital Therapeutics Market By Product (Software v/s Device), By Sales Channel (B2B v/s B2C), By Application (Preventive Applications v/s Treatment Applications), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. The United States Digital Therapeutics Market is driven by the growing smartphones and internet penetration. Additionally, associated advantages such as affordable cost, transforming patient care, better clinical outcomes delivery, among others associated with digital therapeutics are further expected to propel the market during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing expenditure and new products & software launches by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market over the next few years.
The United States Digital Therapeutics Market is segmented based on product, sales channel, application, company and region. Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into preventive applications and treatment applications. The treatment applications segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in treatment and healthcare costs due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, renal diseases, among others. Additionally, these provide cost effective solutions thereby driving the growth of the market in the country.
Major players operating in the United States Digital Therapeutics Market include Noom Inc., Livongo Health, Omada Health Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Pear Therapeutics Inc., Proteus Digital Health Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Akili Interactive Labs, Better Therapeutics, Happify, Mango Health, Click Therapeutics, Canary Health, Cognoa, Dthera Sciences, Mindstrong Health, 2Morrow Inc., Ginger, Fitbit Inc. (Twin Health Inc.), Livongo Health, Inc. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Objective of the Study:
The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of service providers across the country. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The author calculated the market size of the United States Digital Therapeutics Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. United States Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Software v/s Device)
5.2.2. By Sales Channel (B2B v/s B2C)
5.2.2.1. By B2B (Providers, Payers, Employers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others)
5.2.2.2. By B2C (Patients v/s Caregivers)
5.2.3. By Application (Preventive Applications v/s Treatment Applications)
5.2.3.1. By Preventive Applications (Prediabetes, Obesity, Nutrition, Lifestyle Management, Others)
5.2.3.2. By Treatment Applications (Diabetes, CNS Disorders, Chronic Respiratory Disorders, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Medication Adherence, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Substance Use & Addiction Management, Rehabilitation & Patient Care, Others)
5.2.4. By Company (2019)
5.2.5. By Region
5.3. Product Market Map
6. North-East Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product
6.2.2. By Sales Channel
6.2.3. By Application
7. Mid-West Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By Sales Channel
7.2.3. By Application
8. West Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Sales Channel
8.2.3. By Application
9. South Digital Therapeutics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Sales Channel
9.2.3. By Application
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. US Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Noom Inc.
14.2. Livongo Health
14.3. Omada Health Inc.
14.4. WellDoc, Inc.
14.5. Pear Therapeutics Inc.
14.6. Proteus Digital Health Inc.
14.7. Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)
14.8. Akili Interactive Labs
14.9. Better Therapeutics
14.10. Happify
14.11. Mango Health
14.12. Click Therapeutics
14.13. Canary Health
14.14. Cognoa
14.15. Dthera Sciences
14.16. Mindstrong Health
14.17. 2Morrow Inc.
14.18. Ginger
14.19. Fitbit Inc. (Twin Health Inc.)
14.20. Livongo Health, Inc.
15. Strategic Recommendations
16. About Us & Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xcumh
