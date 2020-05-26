Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Set Top Box Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Content Quality, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global set top box market demand is expected to reach 341.1 million units by 2027, registering a CAGR of over 4% from 2020 to 2027.
Increasing digitization of television networks coupled with technological advancements within the digital broadcasting arena are some of the crucial factors positively influencing the market. Additionally, consumer demand for high-definition channels as well as value-added services, such as subscription packages, is anticipated to create significant demand in the coming years.
The demand for set top boxes (STBs) has risen drastically in recent years due to improved television experience, such as digital video recording, storage options, as well as enhanced sound and picture quality. As a result, digital satellite providers, cable providers, and telecommunication companies are actively promoting the installation of STBs. Initiatives taken by various government authorities across emerging economies to mandate digitization of traditional cable network are predicted to boost the market for set top box in near future.
Increasing adoption of hybrid and Android STBs owing to the rising popularity of OTT platforms is anticipated to drive the overall set top box market. OTT tends to offer attractive and engaging content leading to an enhanced user experience. OTT STBs are gaining prominence across Pay TV broadcasting arena in emerging markets where abundant free video content is available, and service providers are looking to bundle live streaming video with their broadband offerings.
