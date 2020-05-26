Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market: Focus on Solution (Hardware and Software) and End Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The smart factory and manufacturing market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.71%, on the basis of revenue, during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. APAC dominated the global smart factory and manufacturing market with a share of 60% in 2019. North America, including the major countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is another prominent region for the smart factory and manufacturing market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What was the revenue generated by different solutions including hardware and software in the global smart factory and manufacturing market in 2019, and what are the estimates for the forecast period 2020-2025? What is the revenue generated by different end users in the smart factory and manufacturing market? What is the revenue generated by different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)? Which are the key companies operating in the smart factory and manufacturing market? Which global factors are expected to impact the smart factory and manufacturing market? What are the key market strategies adopted by the smart factory and manufacturing market players?

The smart factory and manufacturing market are currently witnessing a high growth rate owing to the rising trends of new digital industrial technologies, such as Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT, and growing need for improved productivity, speed, and efficiency.



However, the reluctance in the adoption of smart factory solutions by SMEs due to high initial deployment cost and integration with current traditional systems contribute as some of the major challenges for the market.



Scope of the Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market



The Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market research provide detailed market information for the segmentation of the market on the basis of solution (hardware and software), end user, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the smart factory and manufacturing market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among other aspects.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Segmentation



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the different solutions, which includes hardware and software components.



The smart factory and manufacturing market are segregated by region into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions by country has also been provided.



Key Companies in the Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Industry



The key market players in the global Smart Factory and Manufacturing market include ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation Inc, Emerson Electric CO., OMRON Corporation, Dassault Systmes, IBM Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric, Kuka AG, OMRON Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Stratasys Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Rising Trend of New Digital Industrial Technologies Such as Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT

1.2.2 Growing Need for Improved Productivity, Speed, and Efficiency

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Reluctance in Adoption of Smart Factory Solutions by SMEs due to High Initial Deployment Cost and Integration With Legacy Current System

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Rollout of 5G Services

1.4.2 Growth Opportunity in Smart Analytics Market

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Insight

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry overview

3.2 Product Assortment of Major Companies

3.3 R&D Analysis of Leading Players

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Industry Attractiveness

3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.6 Case Studies

3.6.1 Case Studies for Automotive Industry

3.6.2 Case Studies for Pharma and Chemistry Industry

3.6.3 Case Studies for Food and Beverage Industry

3.6.4 Case Studies for Metal and Machining Industry

3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Sector



4 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview



5 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market (by Solution)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Sensors

5.2.2 Industrial Robots

5.2.3 Machine Vision

5.2.4 Industrial 3D Printing

5.3 Software

5.3.1 HMI

5.3.2 SCADA

5.3.3 PLM

5.3.4 DCS

5.3.5 MES



6 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market (by End User)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Food & Beverages

6.3 Pharmaceuticals

6.4 Automotive

6.5 FMCG

6.6 Oil & Gas

6.7 Metal and Machining

6.8 Others



7 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market (by Region)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 U.K.

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest-of-the-World

7.5.1 Middle East and Africa

7.5.2 Latin America



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 ABB Ltd

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Role of ABB Ltd in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.2.3 Overall Financials

8.2.4 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Bosch Rexroth AG

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Role of Bosch Rexroth AG in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.3.3 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Dassault Systmes

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Role of Dassault Systmes in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.4.3 Overall Financials

8.4.4 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Emerson Electric CO.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Role of Emerson Electric CO in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.5.3 Overall Financials

8.5.4 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Fanuc Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Role of Fanuc Corporation in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.6.3 Overall Financials

8.6.4 SWOT Analysis

8.7 General Electric

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Role of General Electric in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.7.3 Overall Financials

8.7.4 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Honeywell International Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Role of Honeywell International in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.8.3 Overall Financials

8.8.4 SWOT Analysis

8.9 IBM Corporation

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Role of IBM Corporation in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.9.3 Overall Financials

8.9.4 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Kuka AG

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Role of Kuka AG in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.10.3 Overall Financials

8.10.4 SWOT Analysis

8.11 OMRON Corporation

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Role of OMRON Corporation in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.11.3 Overall Financials

8.11.4 SWOT Analysis

8.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Role of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.12.3 Overall Financials

8.12.4 SWOT Analysis

8.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 Role of Rockwell Automation Inc in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.13.3 Overall Financials

8.13.4 SWOT Analysis

8.14 Schneider Electric

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 Role of Schneider Electric in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.14.3 Overall Financials

8.14.4 SWOT Analysis

8.15 Siemens AG

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 Role of Siemens AG in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.15.3 Overall Financials

8.15.4 SWOT Analysis

8.16 Stratasys Ltd

8.16.1 Company Overview

8.16.2 Role of Stratasys Ltd in Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market

8.16.3 Overall Financials

8.16.4 SWOT Analysis

8.17 Other Key Players

8.17.1 Aquarius Software

8.17.2 Hexagon AB

8.17.3 InSource Solutions

8.17.4 Litmus Automation

8.17.5 Panasonic Corporation

8.17.6 Progea International SA

8.17.7 List of Other Key Players



9 Report Scope and Methodology

9.1 Report Scope

9.2 Global Smart Factory and Manufacturing Market Research Methodology



10 Appendix

10.1 Related Reports



