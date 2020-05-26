Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. GC/CRT (Clinical), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7% and reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The GC/CRT (Clinical) market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$75.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$73.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the GC/CRT (Clinical) segment will reach a market size of US$14.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$675.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

Central Laboratories Dominate the Market

Immunochemistry - the Leading Segment

Recent Market Activity

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Revolutionize Microbiological Testing

Evolutionary Battle against Microbes Drives Market Future

Automated Microbiological Tests: A Pesky Gray Area in the Clinical Diagnostics Market

Instant Detection of Pathogens - A New Epoch in the Fight for Survival

Traditional Rapid Microbiological Tests Make Way for New, Probe Tests

Emerging Markets Provide Tremendous Growth Opportunities

Clinical Applications

Non-Clinical Applications

A Holistic Peek into a Few Noteworthy Trends

The Evolution of Biotechnology - A Crucial Step Ahead in the Growing Popularity of Rapid Microbial Tests

Point-of-Care Rapid Microbiological Testing: Yet to Realize Its Full Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Abbott Laboratories (US)

Abbott Molecular, Inc. (US)

Alere Inc. (US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

bioMrieux SA (France)

bioMerieux, Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)

Cellabs Pty Ltd (Australia)

Cepheid Inc. (US)

CorisBioconcept SPRL (Belgium)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

MedMira Inc. (Canada)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (US)

Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Oxoid Limited (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases - An Opportunity Indicator

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population - A Growth Driver

The World is Ageing

Rising HIV Prevalence - A Key Opportunity Indicator

Some Significant HIV Statistics by Region: 2015

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Ultra-Rapid HIV-Screening Tests put up a Strong Fight against HIV-Epidemic

Accuracy/Reliability of Home HIV Testing: A Bone of Contention

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets to Propel Demand

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

Greater Patient Awareness to Drive Growth

Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics - A Boon

Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Throws the Spotlight on Microbial Testing

Influenza - Boosting Rapid Test Prospects

Select FDA-approved Rapid Detection Tests for Flu A&B: (2015)

Automated Blood Culture Systems: The Gold Standard in the Fight against Bacteremia

Impact of Food Scares on Rapid Microbiological Tests Market

Stringent Norms Necessitate Microbial Food Safety Testing

Rapid Screening Gains Preference over Traditional Food Testing Procedures

Conventional Testing Continues to Dominate but Rapid Tests Making Inroads

Leading Food Processors Resort to Rapid Microbiological Testing

Food Packages of the Future Ingrained with Microbial Alert Systems

Poultry Industry Embraces Rapid Microbiological Testing Technologies

Rapid Microbiological Tests Gain Significance in the Pharma Industry

Key Advantages of Rapid Microbiological Tests for Pharma- In a Nutshell

Growth Direct System Creates Waves in Pharmaceutical Quality Control



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



