Pune, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Solar Control Window Film Market size is projected to reach USD 959.0 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Escalating carbon emission levels around the world will be a key factor driving the growth of this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Solar Control Window Film Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Clear, Dyed and Vacuum Coated), By Application (Construction, Automotive and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.
According to the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA), carbon dioxide has the largest share of 65% in the total greenhouse gases (GHGs) emitted around the world. The majority of these carbon emissions come from transportation activities, wherein vehicles primarily depend on fossil fuel energy. To address this issue, there is a dire need to develop technologies and tools to relieve the pressure on the fast-depleting fossil fuel sources. In this context, solar window films can play a decisive role as these plastic layers efficiently absorb sun rays and prevent them from entering wholesale into a car or house, thus keeping the place cool and reducing energy consumption.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Solar Control Window Film Market,
Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/solar-control-films-market-101558
As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 597.5 million in 2018. The other highlights of the report include:
Market Driver
Extensive Benefits of Window Films for Residential Spaces to Boost Their Uptake
Solar window films offer a host of advantages for residences, especially in those regions where climates are extreme. For example, regular windows in homes lead to huge amounts of energy wastage due to their poor absorption properties. Tinted windows, on the hand, with their superior absorption and filtration qualities, can make homes energy-efficient by reducing energy consumption between 30% and 50%. Furthermore, these films also help in reducing glare and heat build-up in homes, creating a comfortable indoor environment for the occupants. Aside from their environmental benefits, solar films are also optically pleasing as they can be designed and customized according to the aesthetics of a building. Lastly, these films are important to protect skin from getting prolonged exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays as they provide a strong insulation from these rays, making them especially attractive in tropical and equatorial countries.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific to Register Fastest Growth; Europe to Grow at a Moderate Pace
Among regions, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the Solar Control Window Film market share in the forthcoming years owing to rapid growth in the construction sector in India and China, fueled by speedy urbanization in these countries. Moreover, governments in the region have made ambitious commitments to reduce their carbon footprint and are, therefore, taking required steps to achieve their targets, thereby generating lucrative opportunities for market players.
In North America, the market is expected to grow relatively slowly and will be mainly driven by the strong presence of solar film manufacturers such as Avery Dennison. The market in Europe, on the other hand, will display steady growth owing to high demand solar window films from the automotive industry.
Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solar-control-films-market-101558
Competitive Landscape
Regular Launch of Innovative Products to Spur Market Competition
The Solar Control Window Film market growth is bolstered by the frequent launch of novel film solutions by key players in this market. Besides this tactic, companies are also focusing on expanding their global footprint, widening their range of products, and collaborating with other players to enhance their innovation capacity.
Industry Developments:
List of Players Covered in the Solar Control Window Film Market Report are:
Quick Buy – Solar Control Window Film Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101558
Detailed Table of Content:
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/solar-control-films-market-101558
Have a Look at Related Research Insight:
Solar Control Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, and Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Window Film Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Sun Control Films, Decorative Film, Safety & Security Film, Privacy Film, and Others), By Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, (Residential and Commercial), Marine and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs
Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/solar-control-window-film-market-9945
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: