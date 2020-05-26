DALLAS, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Sopris Learning , a division of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. , today announced the launch of the 2020 Aspiring Teacher Scholarship contest for graduating high school seniors in Mississippi and Alabama who will be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education. To be eligible, students this fall must plan to attend a college or university in the same state where they graduated from high school.



The graduating seniors are asked to submit a 500-word essay on why they want to become a teacher. Two winners will be selected, one from each state, and they will each earn a $1,000 scholarship. The contest is open now and closes July 21 with the winners to be announced Aug. 3.

As part of the essay submission, students are asked to include information about a teacher who helped them advance to where they are today, as well as a letter of recommendation from a teacher or guidance counselor. Originality and creativity are among the review criteria the judging panel will use to base their decisions.

The 2020 Aspiring Teacher Scholarship is sponsored by LETRS® (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), Voyager Sopris Learning’s landmark professional learning series on the science of reading. Both Mississippi and Alabama use LETRS as a key part of their statewide literacy initiatives.

For more information and the application, eligible students should visit:

For more information about Voyager Sopris Learning, visit www.voyagersopris.com .

About Voyager Sopris Learning

Voyager Sopris Learning® is an education partner committed to unlocking the full potential of every teacher and every student. We believe that the best way to meet and exceed standards in education is to address the underlying systems of teaching and learning, and to nurture those systems at their most fundamental levels. Our programs and services are based on research and classroom evidence, ensuring they are easy to implement, teacher friendly and effective. We offer a variety of digital and blended instructional tools, programs, and professional development, all of which are designed to help every teacher deliver nothing short of the highest-quality instruction to every student. Voyager Sopris Learning is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, visit www.voyagersopris.com , or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, professional learning, and assessment solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz® Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com .

Media Contacts

Ileana Rowe, SVP/Marketing

Voyager Sopris Learning, Inc.

Cell: 503.810.5183

ileana.rowe@voyagersopris.com