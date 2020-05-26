OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 26 MAY 2020 AT 13.00 P.M EET, NOTICE TO GENERAL MEETING

Oma Savings Bank Plc supplements the Annual General Meeting with additional instructions to ensure the meeting is held

As indicated in the stock exchange release on 3 April 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Oma Savings Plc will be held at 13:00 pm on 15 June 2020 at the company's meeting rooms at Pohjoisranta 4, 5th floor, 00100 Helsinki. We will hold the Annual General Meeting with special arrangements and therefore supplement the Annual General Meeting call with additional instructions to ensure the meeting is held. We hope for the understanding of shareholders of the arrangements to get the necessary decisions made.

The Oma Savings Bank takes the coronavirus situation very seriously and takes preventive precautions in the arrangements of the Annual General Meeting to ensure the safety of those who need to be present at the Annual General Meeting. A Annual General Meeting may be held only if the number of attendees at the meeting on the ground is so low that regulatory regulations can be complied with. To limit the number of people present at the meeting, the Company urges shareholders to avoid entering the meeting venue and instead choose to use the free power of attorney service provided by the Company, to monitor the meeting via video broadcast, and to submit any questions to the Company's management in advance.

More than 70% of the Company's shareholders have stated in advance that they are in favour of the proposals for decisions on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting.

The meeting and all its presentations shall be kept as short as possible, including only minimum requirements. The performance material will be posted on the Company's website on the day of the Annual General Meeting. Attendance of the company's board and management at the meeting will be limited to a minimum. There is no serving at the meeting.





The power of attorney service

Shareholders are asked not to attend the meeting in person and instead choose to exercise their rights by issuing a power of attorney utilizing the power of attorney service provided by the Company.

Shareholders may authorize Helena Juutilainen, the Chief Legal Officer of Oma Savings Bank Plc, to represent themselves at the Annual General Meeting (free of charge). The power of attorney with voting instructions is available on the Company's website www.omasp.fi/investors/AGM 2020 . Power of attorney must be submitted by 16:00 pm on 5 June 2020 by email at lakiasiat@omasp.fi or by mail to Oma Savings Bank Plc, Legal affairs, Kluuvikatu 3, 7th floor, 00100 Helsinki.





Instructions to monitor the video broadcast of the meeting

No later than the record date of June 3, 2020, the registered shareholder will have the opportunity to monitor the meeting via a video broadcast in Finnish. The video link can be ordered until 16:00 on 5 June 2020 by emailing the relevant request to lakiasiat@omasp.fi. The shareholder's name, personal number and contact details shall be indicated upon the request. The video link is personal. Ordering a video link does not require registering for the meeting. Through a remote connection, shareholders are not considered to attend the Annual General Meeting. It is not possible to make speeches or vote remotely.





Instructions for shareholder precedent questions

The shareholder present at the Annual General Meeting shall have the right of questionnaire under Section 25 of Chapter 5 of the Companies Act on matters to be considered at the meeting. In order to implement a shareholder questionnaire right, the enrolled in the meeting will have the opportunity to submit prior questions to the Company's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. Questions will be answered at the meeting insofar as they concern matters to be discussed at the Annual General Meeting and not responding to them may cause the Company material harm. Questions must be accompanied by the shareholder's name, identity number and contact details. Written questions shall be submitted to the Company by 16:00 pm on 5 June 2020 by email at lakiasiat@omasp.fi or by mail to Oma Savings Bank Plc, Legal affairs, Kluuvikatu 3, 7th floor 00100 Helsinki.

In all arrangements, the Oma Savings Bank will comply with regulatory guidelines and update the Annual -General Meeting guidance as the situation so requires. Participants at the Annual General Meeting are invited to follow the Company's website www.omasp.fi/investors for any further guidance or changes.

The notice of meeting and proposals for decisions on the Annual General Meeting agenda, along with financial disclosure documents and remuneration policy, will be available on Oma Savings Bank Plc's website at www.omasp.fi/investors/AGM 2020 . Copies of the above documents will be sent to shareholders on request and will also be available for viewing at the Annual General Meeting. Minutes of the meeting can be viewed on the aforementioned websites as of 29 June 2020.





Oma Savings Bank Plc

Board of Directors





For more information, please contact:

Helena Juutilainen, head of legal, tel. +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.