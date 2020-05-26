Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Protocol Television Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Subscription Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global internet protocol television market size is anticipated to reach USD 67.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period.



The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with IPTV is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to service providers. AI-based voice-enabled search and discovery function enables users to explore the desired programs using natural language even when users do not know the name of an application. Further, the launch of AI-enabled IPTV set-top-boxes featuring voice assistants is expected to help service providers gain a larger subscriber base over the forecast period.



Advancements in video coding technology also offer significant growth prospects to the IPTV market. Owing to the high network bandwidth requirement of IPTV services, suitable video coding technology enables broadcasters to distribute content in multiple formats efficiently. Video coding has allowed users to access video-based content on diverse platforms such as smartphones and tablets, PCs, and media players, thus ensuring increased market penetration. Advancements in video coding technology have further led to improvements in dynamic encoding style, resolution encoding, and frame rate encoding, which helps in increasing the quality and leverages the resolution and movement, thereby improving user experience.



The advent of 5G technology offers significant growth aspects owing to the increased capability of network slicing and enhanced content distribution networking abilities. 5G technology leveraged Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and formed beam techniques ensure maximum utilization network, thus providing reduced distortion and greater precision in signal transmission. Furthermore, heavy traffic from cloud-based content libraries can easily be distributed due to the high bandwidth capability of the 5G delivery model, thus offering an impetus to market growth. Additionally, the ability of the 5G delivery model to provide UHD viewing experience to the users at affordable rates provides a boost to market growth.



Increased penetration of smart TV and enhanced functionality offered due to the integration of IPTV technology offers impressive market growth opportunities owing to its ability to interconnect with smartphones and tablets. Recent updates by Google Inc. in the distribution of content via set top boxes provide more control to operators, such as start-up, the UI, the application, set-up procedure, and prioritization of content, which is expected to enhance internet protocol television delivery by operators. Furthermore, service providers are offering hybrid IPTVs, which has mitigated the need to implement a separate set top box. Additionally, hybrid IPTVs integrate the functionality of traditional TV services with IPTV, thus featuring enhanced service offerings, which is expected to promote wide-scale adoption of IPTV services.



The subscription-based IPTV segment is expected to showcase the fastest growth over the next few years. The growth is attributable to an emerging need amongst individuals to indulge in the ad-free and personalized viewing experience

Growing internet infrastructure development is offering significant prospects to the market growth

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to the growing penetration of affordable internet-based services and rising acceptance of the internet as a utility

