The indoor location market size is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 17 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the indoor location market are the increased number of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags and growing integration of beacons in cameras; and Light Emitting Diode (LED) lighting, Point of Sales (PoS), and digital signage. The proliferation of smartphone-connected devices and location-based applications is also expected to drive market growth.



Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The indoor location market, by component, is segmented into hardware, solutions, and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of indoor location software and services, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.

Transportation and logistics vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The indoor location market by vertical is segmented into eight categories: transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, entertainment, retail, government and public sectors, manufacturing, healthcare, and others (education, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI], and energy and utilities). The transportation and logistics vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the need to provide mobile support for travelers at railway stations and airports to guide them to the right to locate stores and restaurants at airports and railway stations. Indoor location solution adoption helps the transportation industry to understand customer behavior and offer valuable information that could assist in building enhanced advertising campaigns, optimizing services, and selecting the right locations.

Additionally, the adoption of indoor location solutions allows the transportation vertical to manage inventory effectively, save costs on audits, and track missing equipment. The success of the transportation and logistics vertical depends on complex and frequent capital-intensive processes and operations. The logistics vertical is facing a challenge in terms of tracking asset locations in the warehouses. The need to track and identify asset locations to reduce wastage of time in asset location management to lead to the adoption of indoor location solutions across the logistics vertical. With the help of a location analytics solution, a firm can organize and understand all complex plans, enabling it to gain insights quickly and communicate with them effectively.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as the logistics vertical is expected to grow at a faster rate and are needed to enhance its supply chain process, which would drive the adoption of indoor location solutions and services in APAC region. APAC constitutes major countries, including China, India, Japan, and the rest of APAC region, which are increasingly contributing toward the adoption of BLE and UWB technologies in the indoor location market. Verticals such as transportation and logistics, entertainment, travel and hospitality, retail, government, and public offices, manufacturing, and healthcare are leading the race in terms of the cloud adoption in the APAC region.

The report includes the study of the key players offering indoor location hardware, solutions, and services. It profiles major vendors in the global indoor location market. The major vendors include Zebra Technologies (US), Inpixon (US), Mist Systems (US), HID Global (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Acuity Brands (US), Centrak (US), Sonitor (Norway), Ubisense (UK), infsoft (Germany), HERE (US), IndoorAtlas (Finland), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Midmark (US), Quuppa (Finland), AiRISTA Flow (US), InnerSpace (Canada), Esri (US), and Syook (India). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the indoor location market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Indoor Location Market

4.2 Indoor Location Market: top 3 Applications

4.3 Indoor Location Market: by Region

4.4 North America Indoor Location Market, by Component and Technology



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Number of Applications Powered by Beacons and BLE Tags

5.2.1.2 Growing Integration of Beacons in Cameras, LED Lightings, POS Devices, and Digital Signage

5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Smartphones, Connected Devices, and Location-Based Applications Among Customers

5.2.1.4 Inefficiency of the GPS in an Indoor Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data and Security Concerns

5.2.2.2 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for RFID Tags Across the Retail Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Indoor Location Technologies to Support Lean Automation and Robotic Processes

5.2.3.3 Focus on Industry 4.0 Smart Cities and Smart Manufacturing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skills and Awareness About Indoor Location Technologies

5.3 Case Studies

5.3.1 A Leading Automotive Manufacturer Adopted Syook Insite Solution to Optimize Truck Turn Around Time

5.3.2 Ericsson Collaborated With Senion to Enhance Workplace for the Benefits of Ericsson Employees

5.3.3 Tawar Mall in Doha, Qatar to Adopted Proximi'S Indoor Positioning Technology

5.3.4 Kari Adopted Zebra Technologies' Indoor Location Solution to Manage Inventory and Online Orders

5.3.5 BMW Car Assembly Plant in Regensburg, Germany Adopted Ubisense Industrial tool Control System

5.3.6 Boston Scientific Deployed Spreo Compass Connect App to Navigate Around the Vast Boston Scientific Campuses

5.3.7 Transports Publics Fribourgeois (TPF) Adopted Ubisense Rtls Solution

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Compliances

5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.5.2 Open Geospatial Consortium

5.5.3 World Wide Web Consortium

5.5.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 19

5.6 Indoor Location: System Architecture

5.7 Future Outlook

5.7.1 Indoor Location and IoT Technology

5.7.2 Indoor Location and Machine Learning Technology

5.7.3 Indoor Location and Blockchain Technology

5.7.4 Indoor Location and 5G Technology

6 Indoor Location Market: COVID-19 Impact

6.1 Introduction

6.2 COVID-19 Developments

7 Indoor Location Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Solutions

7.3.1 Indoor Tracking

7.3.1.1 Asset and People Tracking

7.3.1.2 Indoor Location Analytics

7.3.2 Indoor Navigation/Wayfinding

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Managed Services

7.4.2 Professional Services

7.4.2.1 Consulting

7.4.2.2 Support and Maintenance

7.4.2.3 Deployment and Integration

8 Indoor Location Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

9 Indoor Location Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10 Indoor Location Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bluetooth Low Energy

10.3 Ultra-Wideband Technology

10.4 Wi-Fi

10.5 Others



11 Indoor Location Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Emergency Management

11.3 Sales and Marketing Optimization

11.4 Remote Monitoring

11.5 Predictive Asset Maintenance

11.6 Supply Chain Management

11.7 Other Applications

12 Indoor Location Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Retail

12.3 Travel and Hospitality

12.4 Entertainment

12.5 Transportation and Logistics

12.6 Government and Public Sector

12.7 Manufacturing

12.8 Healthcare

12.9 Other Verticals

13 Indoor Location Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 United States

13.2.2 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 United Kingdom

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.3 France

13.3.4 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.2 Japan

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

13.5.2 United Arab Emirates

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

13.6 Latin America

13.6.1 Brazil

13.6.2 Mexico

13.6.3 Rest of Latin America

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Key Market Developments

14.1.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

14.1.2 Business Expansions

14.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

14.1.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations

15 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology

15.2.1 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Indoor Location Market

15.2.2 Visionary Leaders

15.2.3 Innovators

15.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

15.2.5 Emerging Companies

15.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

15.4 Company Profiles

15.4.1 Zebra Technologies

15.4.2 Inpixon

15.4.3 HPE

15.4.4 Mist Systems

15.4.5 HID Global

15.4.6 Google

15.4.7 Microsoft

15.4.8 Apple

15.4.9 Cisco

15.4.10 Acuity Brands

15.4.11 Centrak

15.4.12 Sonitor

15.4.13 Ubisense

15.4.14 Infsoft

15.4.15 Here

15.4.16 Indooratlas

15.4.17 Stanley Healthcare

15.4.18 Midmark

15.4.19 Quuppa

15.4.20 Airista Flow

15.4.21 Innerspace

15.4.22 Esri

15.4.23 Syook

15.4.24 Right-to-Win

