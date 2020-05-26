Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global & Regional Online Retailing, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global online sales are projected to register a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period (2019-2023) to reach US$2,741 billion, up from US$1,631 billion in 2019, increasing its penetration in overall retail sales from 8.9% to 12.2% in 2023.



This report summarizes the common issues facing retailers globally as they face a retail landscape that is changing constantly, and rapidly, and becoming completely unrecognizable from the traditional model that evolved over centuries.



Scope

Online channel continues to steer overall retail growth globally

APAC set to overtake the Americas as the largest online market in 2020

Government and retailer initiatives to aid Chinese online retail growth

Food & grocery is the fastest-growing sector for online sales, although it remains at a nascent stage

Amazon dominates the global online market but faces intensifying competition

