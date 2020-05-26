Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global & Regional Online Retailing, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global online sales are projected to register a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period (2019-2023) to reach US$2,741 billion, up from US$1,631 billion in 2019, increasing its penetration in overall retail sales from 8.9% to 12.2% in 2023.

This report summarizes the common issues facing retailers globally as they face a retail landscape that is changing constantly, and rapidly, and becoming completely unrecognizable from the traditional model that evolved over centuries.

Scope

  • Online channel continues to steer overall retail growth globally
  • APAC set to overtake the Americas as the largest online market in 2020
  • Government and retailer initiatives to aid Chinese online retail growth
  • Food & grocery is the fastest-growing sector for online sales, although it remains at a nascent stage
  • Amazon dominates the global online market but faces intensifying competition

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered:

  • Market summary and forecasts
  • Key trends
  • Regional analysis
  • Sector and category analysis
  • Competitive landscape
  • Key strategic partnerships
  • Definitions
  • Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Walmart
  • Apple
  • Macy's
  • Home Depot
  • Wayfair
  • Best Buy
  • Target
  • QVC
  • Kohl's
  • otto
  • ASDA
  • E.leclerc
  • ASOS
  • H&M
  • cdiscounts.om
  • Zalando

