According to this report the global integral waterproofing compound market is expected to reach $36.53 million by 2024. The majority of the demand generated for integral waterproofing compound is focused on new residential construction, new non-residential construction, new civil engineering, civil engineering renovation, non-residential renovation, and residential renovation. The growth of the construction industry is anticipated to give an impetus to the global integral waterproofing compound market in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the trends in the global integral waterproofing compound market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for the global integral waterproofing compound during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global integral waterproofing compound market?

What was the revenue generated by the integral waterproofing compound market by end-use in 2018, and what are the estimates by 2024?

Which type (liquid-based and powder-based) of the global integral waterproofing compound is expected to dominate in the coming years?

What is the consumption pattern of each material used in the global integral waterproofing compound market?

Which are the key players in the global integral waterproofing compound market?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the integral waterproofing compound manufacturers foresee?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the global integral waterproofing compound market?

The global integral waterproofing compound market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the different types of compounds, their end use, and their value and estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the integral waterproofing compound industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, and opportunities, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), and the competitive landscape (CL), along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global integral waterproofing compound report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by type, end use, and region.



The global integral waterproofing compound market, based on type, is segmented into liquid-based and powder-based. The liquid-based segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global integral waterproofing compound market.



The global integral waterproofing compound market, by end use, is segmented into new residential construction, new non-residential construction, new civil engineering, civil engineering renovation, non-residential renovation, and residential renovation. The new residential construction segment dominated the global integral waterproofing compound market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



Based on region, the global integral waterproofing compound market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, China, and the U.K. The regions are further sub-segmented into countries. Data for each of these countries is provided by end use.



The companies profiled in the report are BASF SE, Pidilite Industries Ltd., SIKA AG, Arkema, Chembond Chemicals Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Fosroc, Inc., Chryso SAS, Hycrete, Inc., Cormix International Limited, MAPEI S.p.A., and The Euclid Chemical Company.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Residential and Commercial Construction Activities in Developing Countries

1.1.2 Rising Investments in Transportation Industry

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Less Consumer Awareness

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Environmental Concerns Leading to the Development of Light and Green Buildings



2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Supply Chain

2.2 Industry Attractiveness for Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

2.2.1 Threat of New Entrant

2.2.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

2.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyer

2.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

2.2.5 Intensity of Competition



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

3.1.1 Business Expansion

3.1.2 Acquisitions

3.1.3 Investments



4 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound (by Type), Tons and $Thousand, 2017-2024

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Liquid-Based

4.3 Powder-Based



5 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound (by End Use), Tons and $Thousand, 2017-2024

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 New Residential Construction

5.3 New Non-Residential Construction

5.4 New Civil Engineering

5.5 Civil Engineering Renovation

5.6 Non-Residential Renovation

5.7 Residential Renovation



6 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market (by Region), Tons and $Thousand, 2017-2024

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market (by Region), Tons and $Thousand, 2017-2024

6.3 Europe

6.4 U.K.

6.5 North America

6.6 Middle East and Africa

6.7 South America

6.8 Asia-Pacific

6.9 China



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overview

7.2 BASF SE

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Role of BASF SE in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.2.3 Financials

7.2.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company

7.2.5 Strengths of BASF SE in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.2.6 Weaknesses of BASF SE in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.3 Pidilite Industries Ltd.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Role of Pidilite Industries Ltd. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.3.3 Financials

7.3.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company

7.3.5 Strengths of Pidilite Industries Ltd. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.3.6 Weaknesses of Pidilite Industries Ltd. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Role of Arkema in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.4.3 Financials

7.4.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company

7.4.5 Strengths of Arkema in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.4.6 Weaknesses of Arkema in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.5 Sika AG

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Role of Sika AG in Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.5.3 Financials

7.5.4 Key Insights about Financial Health of the Company

7.5.5 Strengths of Sika AG in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.5.6 Weaknesses of Sika AG in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.6 Fosroc, Inc.

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Role of Fosroc, Inc. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.6.3 Strengths of Fosroc, Inc. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.6.4 Weaknesses of Fosroc, Inc. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.7 Chryso SAS

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Role of Chryso SAS in Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.7.3 Strengths of Chryso SAS in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.7.4 Weaknesses of Chryso SAS in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.8 Chembond Chemicals Limited

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Role of Chembond Chemicals Limited in Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.8.3 Financials

7.8.4 Strengths of Chembond Chemicals Limited in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.8.5 Weaknesses of Chembond Chemicals Limited in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.9 Hycrete Inc.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Role of Hycrete Inc. in Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.9.3 Strengths of Hycrete Inc. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.9.4 Weaknesses of Hycrete Inc. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.10 The Euclid Chemical Company

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Role of The Euclid Chemical Company in Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.10.3 Strengths of The Euclid Chemical Company in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.10.4 Weaknesses of The Euclid Chemical Company in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.11 Cormix International Limited

7.11.1 Company Overview

7.11.2 Role of CORMIX INTERNATIONAL LIMITED in Global Integral Waterproofing Compound

7.11.3 Strengths of CORMIX INTERNATIONAL LIMITED in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.11.4 Weaknesses of CORMIX INTERNATIONAL LIMITED in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.12 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

7.12.1 Company Overview

7.12.2 Role of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.12.3 Financials

7.12.4 Strengths of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.12.5 Weaknesses of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.13 CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

7.13.1 Company Overview

7.13.2 Role of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.13.3 Financials

7.13.4 Strengths of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.13.5 Weaknesses of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.14 MAPEI S.p.A.

7.14.1 Company Overview

7.14.2 Role of MAPEI S.p.A. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.14.3 Strengths of MAPEI S.p.A. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market

7.14.4 Weaknesses of MAPEI S.p.A. in Integral Waterproofing Compound Market



8 Report Scope and Methodology

8.1 Report Scope

8.2 Global Integral Waterproofing Compound Market Research Methodology

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Limitations

8.2.3 Primary Data Sources

8.2.4 Secondary Data Sources

8.2.5 Data Triangulation

8.2.6 Market Estimation and Forecast



