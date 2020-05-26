Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Position Sensors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Position Sensors market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Rotary Position Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.6% and reach a market size of US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Rotary Position Sensors market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$85.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$83.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Rotary Position Sensors segment will reach a market size of US$220.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Position Sensors market.

Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$736.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Position Sensors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

  • Position Sensors Market: A Curtain Raiser
  • Key Measures to Achieve Accurate and Reliable Position Sensors
  • Saving Costs without Compromising Quality
  • Identifying Accurate Measurement Performance
  • Selecting Non-Contact Sensors
  • Adopting Safety Measures
  • Minimizing Calibration of Individual Sensor
  • Inductive or Magnetic Encoders for Wet Environments
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth
  • Current Eurozone Economic Outlook
  • Market Outlook
  • Advanced Functions Drive Adoption in End-Use Industries
  • Position Sensors: Competitive Landscape
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Position Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
  • Market Outlook
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Improving Automotive Production to Benefit Automotive Position Sensors
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Linear Position Sensor Market Continues to Post Consistent Growth
  • Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook & Aircraft Production Provides Strong Opportunities for Growth
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial Position Sensors
  • Developments in IoRT Fuelling Magnetic Position Sensors Market
  • Growing Use of Industrial Robotics As an Automation Production Strategy Bodes Well for Position Sensors
  • Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth
  • Opportunity Indicators
  • Rapid Uptake in Smartphones and Other Consumer Electronics Drives Growth
  • Steady Growth in Oil & Gas Industry to Sustain Demand for Position Sensors Market
  • Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in Wind Turbines
  • Building & Home Automation: Another Potential Vertical for Position Sensors
  • Elevator Systems: An Important Area for Position Sensors in Building/Home Automation
  • Opportunity Indicator
  • Prices of Sensors to Decline in the Medium to Long-Term - Drive Volume Gains
  • Non-Contact Position Sensors Wax in Popularity
  • Smart Position Sensors Gain Market Acceptance
  • Optical Position Sensors Poised to Further Widen their Market Footprint
  • Automotive and Consumer Electronics Applications Fuel Demand
  • Consumer Electronics - The Leading Application Category
  • Key Growth Drivers and Challenges
  • Angular Position Sensors Gathering Steam
  • Use in Critical Environments Drives Angular Position Sensor Demand
  • On-Chip Position Sensors Grow in Popularity

