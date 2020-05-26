Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Position Sensors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Position Sensors market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Rotary Position Sensors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.6% and reach a market size of US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Rotary Position Sensors market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$85.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$83.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Rotary Position Sensors segment will reach a market size of US$220.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Position Sensors market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$736.4 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Position Sensors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Position Sensors Market: A Curtain Raiser

Key Measures to Achieve Accurate and Reliable Position Sensors

Saving Costs without Compromising Quality

Identifying Accurate Measurement Performance

Selecting Non-Contact Sensors

Adopting Safety Measures

Minimizing Calibration of Individual Sensor

Inductive or Magnetic Encoders for Wet Environments

Recent Market Activity

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Current Eurozone Economic Outlook

Market Outlook

Advanced Functions Drive Adoption in End-Use Industries

Position Sensors: Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Position Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Market Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Improving Automotive Production to Benefit Automotive Position Sensors

Opportunity Indicators

Linear Position Sensor Market Continues to Post Consistent Growth

Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook & Aircraft Production Provides Strong Opportunities for Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Automation of Industrial Processes to Benefit Industrial Position Sensors

Developments in IoRT Fuelling Magnetic Position Sensors Market

Growing Use of Industrial Robotics As an Automation Production Strategy Bodes Well for Position Sensors

Position Sensors in Machine Tools to Witness Growth

Opportunity Indicators

Rapid Uptake in Smartphones and Other Consumer Electronics Drives Growth

Steady Growth in Oil & Gas Industry to Sustain Demand for Position Sensors Market

Rising Focus on Wind Energy to Benefit Position Sensors Used in Wind Turbines

Building & Home Automation: Another Potential Vertical for Position Sensors

Elevator Systems: An Important Area for Position Sensors in Building/Home Automation

Opportunity Indicator

Prices of Sensors to Decline in the Medium to Long-Term - Drive Volume Gains

Non-Contact Position Sensors Wax in Popularity

Smart Position Sensors Gain Market Acceptance

Optical Position Sensors Poised to Further Widen their Market Footprint

Automotive and Consumer Electronics Applications Fuel Demand

Consumer Electronics - The Leading Application Category

Key Growth Drivers and Challenges

Angular Position Sensors Gathering Steam

Use in Critical Environments Drives Angular Position Sensor Demand

On-Chip Position Sensors Grow in Popularity



