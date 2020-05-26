STAMFORD, Conn., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of Julie Hambleton, M.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors.



“We are delighted to welcome Julie to the SpringWorks Board of Directors. She is a leading oncology drug developer whose experience will further strengthen our board and provide valuable insight as we advance our diversified pipeline of targeted oncology programs in rare oncology indications, multiple myeloma and metastatic solid tumors,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Dr. Hambleton, M.D. added, “I am impressed by the breadth and quality of targeted oncology programs that SpringWorks is advancing both as a monotherapy for patients with rare diseases, and as combination therapies for patients with highly prevalent cancers. SpringWorks has built leading drug development capabilities and has already demonstrated strong execution across their portfolio. I look forward to working with the team and sharing my experience to guide the current and future development programs.”

Julie Hambleton, M.D. is a senior biotechnology executive with over 20 years of experience in clinical drug development from pre-clinical through Phase 4 and post-marketing studies. She has extensive experience working with regulatory agencies, including the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and in filings of Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs), Biologics License Applications (BLAs), and Special Protocol Assessments (SPAs). Dr. Hambleton served as Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Head of Development at IDEAYA Biosciences, an oncology medicine company, until her retirement on April 30, 2020. Previously, she was Vice President, Head of U.S. Medical at Bristol-Myers Squibb, overseeing Medical & Health Economic and Outcomes Research activities in support of the Oncology, Immuno-Oncology, Specialty and Cardiovascular marketed portfolios. Previously, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Five Prime Therapeutics and Vice President, Clinical Development, at Clovis Oncology. Dr. Hambleton began her industry career at Genentech, most recently as Group Medical Director, Global Clinical Development, leading a cross-functional group conducting Phase 2 and 3 trials of Avastin®. Dr. Hambleton also serves on the board of directors of IGM Biosciences, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company, and of Arch Oncology, a privately-held biotechnology company.

Dr. Hambleton completed her medical and hematology-oncology training at the University California, San Francisco, where she then served on faculty from 1993 to 2003. She received a B.S. from Duke University, and M.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and was Board-certified in Hematology and Internal Medicine.

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio. For more information, please visit www.springworkstx.com . Follow SpringWorks Therapeutics on social media: @SpringWorksTx and LinkedIn.

