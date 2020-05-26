SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 MAY 2020 1:30 P.M.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kosunen, Markku
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200526110247_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,250 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(2): Volume: 362 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(3): Volume: 3,250 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(4): Volume: 599 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(5): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(6): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(7): Volume: 2,464 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.96 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,630 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,216 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(3): Volume: 935 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(5): Volume: 299 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(6): Volume: 208 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(7): Volume: 131 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(8): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(9): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 6,002 Volume weighted average price: 4.97 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-05-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(2): Volume: 565 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(3): Volume: 166 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(4): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(5): Volume: 67 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(7): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(8): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(9): Volume: 2,767 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 3,998 Volume weighted average price: 4.97 EUR
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
Scanfil Oyj
Sievi, FINLAND
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: