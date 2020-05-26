SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 MAY 2020 1:30 P.M.



Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kosunen, Markku

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200526110247_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-05-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,250 Unit price: 4.96 EUR

(2): Volume: 362 Unit price: 4.96 EUR

(3): Volume: 3,250 Unit price: 4.96 EUR

(4): Volume: 599 Unit price: 4.96 EUR

(5): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.96 EUR

(7): Volume: 2,464 Unit price: 4.96 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(7): 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.96 EUR





____________________________________________





Transaction date: 2020-05-20

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,630 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,216 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(3): Volume: 935 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(5): Volume: 299 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(6): Volume: 208 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(7): Volume: 131 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(8): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(9): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4.97 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 6,002 Volume weighted average price: 4.97 EUR

____________________________________________





Transaction date: 2020-05-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(2): Volume: 565 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(3): Volume: 166 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(4): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(5): Volume: 67 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(7): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(8): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

(9): Volume: 2,767 Unit price: 4.97 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 3,998 Volume weighted average price: 4.97 EUR

SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo

CEO





