SCANFIL PLC          MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS      26 MAY 2020  1:30 P.M.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:                                   Kosunen, Markku
Position:                              Other senior manager
Issuer:                                  Scanfil Oyj
LEI:                                       7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type:                  INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number:              7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20200526110247_2
Transaction date: 2020-05-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
 Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,250 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(2): Volume: 362 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(3): Volume: 3,250 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(4): Volume: 599 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(5): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(6): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.96 EUR
(7): Volume: 2,464 Unit price: 4.96 EUR


Aggregated transactions
(7): 10,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.96 EUR


Transaction date: 2020-05-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,630 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,216 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(3): Volume: 935 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(4): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(5): Volume: 299 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(6): Volume: 208 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(7): Volume: 131 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(8): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(9): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4.97 EUR


Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 6,002 Volume weighted average price: 4.97 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-05-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000029905
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(2): Volume: 565 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(3): Volume: 166 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(4): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(5): Volume: 67 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(7): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(8): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4.97 EUR
(9): Volume: 2,767 Unit price: 4.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 3,998 Volume weighted average price: 4.97 EUR

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO


For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com