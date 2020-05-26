Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Display Cases - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Refrigerated Display Cases market worldwide will grow by a projected US $4.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.



Plug-In Device, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.5% and reach a market size of US $8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Plug-In Device market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $121.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $120 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Plug-In Device segment will reach a market size of US $396.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Refrigerated Display Cases market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $1.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Refrigerated Display Cases market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others are:

AFINOX Srl

Ahmet Yar Sogutma Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

AJ Baker & Sons Pty Ltd.

ARNEG SpA

Beverage-Air Corporation

Carrier Kltetechnik Deutschland GmbH

Colcab

ColdKit

Epta SpA

Hill PHOENIX, Inc.

Hoshizaki America

Hussmann Corporation

Ian Boer Refrigeration Pty Ltd

IARP

Lennox International, Inc.

Metalfrio Solutions SA

Nakano Refrigerators Co., Ltd

Shandong Xiaoya Retail Equipment Co., Ltd.

Verco UK

Vestfrost A/S

Viessmann Limited

Williams Refrigeration

Zero Zone, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



In the Modern Visually Stimulated World, Good Display of Merchandise Rises in Importance

Recent Market Activity

Healthy Growth of the Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Business Benefits for the RDCs Market

Rising Popularity of Frozen Foods & Developments in Cold Chain Logistics Drive Direct Revenue Gains for RDCs

Growing Investments in Food Retailing Drives Opportunities for RDCs

Rise of the On-Demand Economy & the Ensuing Focus on Omnichannel Retailing Catalyzes the Need for RDCs

Food Safety for Retail Stories: A Major Factor Driving Demand Growth

Store Remodelling Leads to Replacement Opportunities for RDCs

Plug-in RDCs to Exhibit Faster Growth over Remote RDCs

A Peek Into Technology Innovations Making Waves in the Market

Energy-Efficiency

LED Lighting for RDCs

Close the Case Technology

Solar-Powered RDCs

Environment Friendly RDCs Based on Natural Refrigeration

Growing Penetration of IoT in Cold Chain Logistics & Monitoring Encourages Development of RDCs with IoT Features & Functions

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Refrigerated Display Cases Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/708qrr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900