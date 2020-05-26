Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water Purifiers Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water purifier market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027.



Factors such as growing concern amongst people about the health issues related to the consumption of contaminated water, increasing water pollution, growing promotional activities for water purifiers and rising demand for industrial water purifiers from end user industries are anticipated to promote the growth of the global water purifier market. Moreover, the market is anticipated grow by 1.93 times in-between 2018-2027 with an absolute $ opportunity of USD 29,131.7 million. The growth of the market is driven by the growing concern for the ill effects of drinking contaminated and polluted water.



The global water purifier market consists of various segments that are segmented by technology, mode of operation, capacity, end user and by region. The end-user segment is sub-divided into household, commercial and industrial, out of which, household segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of around 55% in the year 2027 and is anticipated to attain the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the other-commercial buildings sub-segment, forming a segment of the commercial segment under end-user industry, is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period by growing at 2.07 times throughout the assessment period.



Based on region, the global water purifier market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The water purifier market in Europe is anticipated to grow with a modest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Moreover, North America is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



Some of the key industry leaders in the global water purifier market are SUEZ Worldwide, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, A.O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes, Strix Group, Culligan International Company, Brita GmbH, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Panasonic Corporation and Pentair PLC.



Key Topics Covered



Part 1 Market Definition and Research Methodology

Market and Product Definition

Research Objective and Methodology

Part 2 Executive Summary



Part 3 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Opportunities

Part 4 Global Water Purifier Market Overview

Global Market Size and Forecast

Global Market Segmentation

By Technology

By Mode of Operation

By Capacity

By End User

By Region

Part 5 North America Water Purifier Market Overview



Part 6 Latin America Water Purifier Market Overview



Part 7 Europe Water Purifier Market Overview



Part 8 Asia-Pacific Water Purifier Market Overview



Part 9 Middle East & Africa Water Purifier Market Overview



Part 10 Competitive Landscape

Company Profile of Leading Players

Assessment of Other Leading Companies

Companies Mentioned



SUEZ Worldwide

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

A.O. Smith Corporation

Eureka Forbes

Strix Group

Culligan International Company

Brita GmbH

Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair PLC

