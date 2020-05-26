Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2020-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2020-2021 provides information and analysis on K-12 funding and policy in the U.S. The report includes the most recent information available on federal funding allocated and proposed for fiscal years 2020 and 2021. There also is data on education dollars provided by the states, including per-pupil funding.



The report provides information on education policy at the federal and state levels. Education plans put forward by 2020 presidential candidates, the ongoing impact of the Every Student Succeeds Act and state-level activities, are detailed.



Trends covered include: the evolution to digital curriculum; the rising interest in STEM, including computer science; the boom in career and technical education; the renewed interest in literacy instruction; the growth of social and emotional learning and the need to address cybersecurity and student data privacy.



The report examines the direction states and the federal government were heading before the COVID-19 outbreak in terms of education policy and spending on school and serves as a framework that the states and federal government hope to work through during the crisis and afterwards in the recovery.

Included in the report is a look at digital initiatives that already were under way that now can be helpful as districts increase remote learning during the COVID-19 crisis.



A main source of the data is the U.S. Department of Education with additional information from state education departments and state government websites. Other sources tapped for information include Child Trends, Code.org, the EducationSuperHighway, the Education Commission of the States, the Education Law Center, ETIN/SIIA, the Education Trust, Funds for Learning, the National Association of State Budget Officers, the Pew Charitable Trusts, RealClear Opinion, the State Educational Technology Directors Association and the U.S. Census Bureau.



The information and analysis contained in PreK-12 Policy & Budget Outlook, 2020-2021 is intended to help developers and marketers of instructional technology, educational content and school services learn more about the current state of K-12 policy and funding, so they can sharpen their planning. Funding and the policies that drive its allocation are important considerations for providers of instructional materials, classroom technology and educational services to consider as they market current products and develop future offerings.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Education Funding History



3. Education and the 2020 Election

Meanwhile, the ESSA Era Advances

Flexibility Options Continue

4. Federal Funding Rises

Table: Education Department Appropriations, FY2018-FY2020 (selected K-12, $ in millions)

5. Title I's 50 Largest Allocations

Table: 50 Largest Title I Allocations to LEAs, FY2018 ($ in thousands)

6. Federal Fiscal 2021 Funding TBD

What ESED Block Grants Would Consolidate

Some Separate Budget Lines

Career and Technical Education

7. E-Rate Supports Classroom Connectivity

Table: Impact of E-Rate, 2019

E-Rate Rules Updated

Impact of E-Rate for Schools and Students

8. Trends Winning Federal & State Support

Promoting the Switch to Digital

Table: States with Digital Learning Plans

Table: Defining Digital Resources

Struggle for Literacy Gains Continues

Rising Interest in Computer Science

States Address Computer Science

New York City has Local Initiative

Social and Emotional Learning Rises

Career and Technical Education Booms

Cybersecurity and Student Data Privacy

9. State Education Funding Overview

Table: Per Pupil Funding by State, FY 2017

Factors Impacting State Education Funding

Inequities in District-Level Funding

Table: 20 Largest School Districts & Per-Pupil Spending, FY2017

10. Fiscal 2020 Budgets Support K-12

Table: Select States with Approved FY2020 K-12 Funding Increases in Budget

11. Common Aims in Fiscal 2021 Budgets V.1

California

Florida

New York

Illinois

Pennsylvania

Georgia

Michigan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1xcdc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900