NILES, IL 60714-3032, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JohnsByrne Company, a premium packaging company, uses innovation and manufacturing capabilities to design and manufacture protective face shields to help keep essential workers and first responders safe. The company also donated a portion of its protective face shields to the local Village of Niles first responders including the Village’s Police, Fire, and Administration Departments.



JohnsByrne Company, a paperboard packaging manufacturer specializing in specialty custom packagingand high impact direct mail, used its design and manufacturing capabilities to produce protective face shields. As the local Chicago community and the country continue to suffer from severe shortages of personal protective equipment, the 60 year old company came together to innovate and design much-needed reusable, protective face shields. Face shields provide an important protective barrier for first responders who continue to come into close contact with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seeing media reports of a lack of PPE, our structural design team got to work on a few 3D printed prototype options. We vetted and streamlined the concepts, and realized we had a best-in-class solution that we could manufacture,” said Corey Gustafson, President and CEO, JohnsByrne Company. “It’s fulfilling to make an immediate difference in a time of need. We are fortunate to be able to apply our passion and innovation, and rise to the occasion in this global fight.”

The 6-piece face shield design features adjustable sizing and a band cover for added comfort. The face shields are also reusable, easy-to-clean and sanitize. The design was the culmination of innovative thinking from their structural design team, sourcing of essential materials and adaptation of their manufacturing capabilities.

JohnsByrne Company has donated its face shields to Saint Anthony Hospital of Chicago, the Village of Niles including the Police, Fire, and Administration Departments, among others.

Celebrating its 60th year of operations, JohnsByrne Company has always been at the forefront of the print and packaging industry. Its structural design capabilities have made it the go-to partner for major cosmetic brands, financial institutions, and major automotive manufacturers among others.

Note: The product has not been FDA cleared or approved. The product has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by healthcare providers as personal protective equipment. This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances justifying the authorization of emergency use under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 210 USC 360bbb-3(b)(1) unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

About JohnsByrne

JohnsByrne is a paperboard packaging manufacturer specializing in luxury packaging and high impact direct mail for major corporations in a variety of industries including Health & Beauty, Nutraceuticals, Wine & Spirits, Automotive, Financial and more. The JohnsByrne Company focuses on innovative designs and techniques while leveraging the latest in print equipment and technology to create packaging designs that are high-quality, creative, collaborative and functional. To learn more about these and other services, visit http://www.johnsbyrne.com/.

