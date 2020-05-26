NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, announced today the appointment of Dr. Charles (Chuck) Silberstein, MD, MBA, CFA as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development, effective immediately. Dr. Silberstein is replacing Dr. Mark Vignola, who will be moving on to pursue new business opportunities.



“We are thrilled to have Chuck joining the management team at Applied as we embark on this exciting phase of commercialization and program expansion,” said Dr. Shoshana Shendelman PhD, Founder, CEO and Chair of the Board. “His experience across all aspects of the business, including corporate strategy and business development, solidifies our capabilities as we move forward. We thank Dr. Mark Vignola for his contributions as CFO in the critical year following our IPO and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Dr. Silberstein was formerly Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Development at Allergan plc (recently acquired by AbbVie). Along with broad corporate strategy and business development skills, Dr. Silberstein brings more than 20 years of investment and capital markets experience to Applied, as a portfolio manager and equity healthcare analyst at The Boston Company Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management and as a senior healthcare equity analyst at JP Morgan Asset Management. Dr. Silberstein received his MD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.



