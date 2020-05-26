VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", REG TSX.V) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an Investor Webinar on May 27th, 2020 at 11:00 am EST. The webinar will provide a corporate overview presented by CEO, John Black, followed by a summary of technical highlights from the AntaKori project presented by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer. The management team will be available to answer questions following the presentations.



Participants may register for the webinar at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9615901671784/WN_0vBzXnEGRPyQB-zlUewsvQ

A recorded playback of the webinar will be available on the Company’s website at:

https://www.regulusresources.com/investors/media-events/

Site Visit Video

The Company has released a new episode in its in-house video series about the AntaKori project presented by Dr. Kevin B. Heather. ‘Episode 4: A Site Visit to AntaKori’ can be viewed along with the rest of the series on our website at the following link: https://www.regulusresources.com/investors/video-series/

For further information, please contact:

Regulus Resources Inc.

John E. Black CEO / Director Phone: +1 303 618-7797 mobile +1 720 514-9036 office Email: john.black@regulusresources.com

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project



Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

