NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) (“Lexington”), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced that Joe Bonventre has been appointed as Lexington’s Chief Operating Officer, in addition to continuing his roles as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, and Brendan Mullinix has been appointed as Lexington’s Chief Investment Officer, in addition to continuing his role as Executive Vice President.



T. Wilson Eglin, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Lexington Realty Trust, commented, “Today’s appointments reflect the progression of the next generation of leadership at Lexington. Brendan and Joe, together with Beth Boulerice, Lara Johnson and James Dudley, have been instrumental in the transition to an industrial focused REIT over the last several years. I am confident that Lexington has an exceptionally strong team to serve its tenants and shareholders in the years to come. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Brendan and Joe and the rest of our team for their accomplishments and wish them continued success at Lexington.”

