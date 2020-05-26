Or Yehuda, Israel, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 19% to $85.2 million compared to $71.8 million in the same period last year.

Operating income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 4% to $8.7 million compared to $8.4 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 9% to $11.0 million compared to $10.1 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 9% to $5.9 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.11 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased 41% to $9.4 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, compared to $6.7 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 amounted to $13.1 million compared to $10.7 million in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2020, Magic’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities, offset by financial liabilities, amounted to $89.3 million.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic which may cause delays in closing of new deals Magic is slightly revising its fiscal year 2020 guidance issued in February for full year revenues to the range of $350 million to $360 million on a constant currency basis, reflecting annual growth of 7.5% to 10.6%, as compared to its prior range of $360 million to $370 million, overall decreasing the midpoint of its guidance by 2.7%.

Declaration of Dividend Distribution for the Second Half of 2019

In accordance with its dividend distribution policy and as a testimony to our continued confidence in our business and our ability to continue generating positive cashflow, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.08 per share and in the aggregate amount of approximately $3.9 million, which in the aggregate with the amount distributed with respect to the first half of 2019, of $7.6 million reflect approximately 56% of Magic Software net income attributable to its shareholders for the year 2019.

The dividend is payable on June 25, 2020 to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of the NASDAQ Global Select Market on June 9, 2020.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.

The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software Enterprises, said: “Magic’s first-quarter performance reflects our continued focus on supporting our existing customers and closing of new deals. With COVID-19 global pandemic hitting the world by surprise since early March 2020, we took all the necessary steps to insure our employees are kept safe and productive, while controlling our expenses to properly address the new financial and market challenges.

In addition, as part of our continued efforts to improve our financial position and as a testimony of our confidence in our existing operations, during the first quarter we increased our equity interest in Roshtov Software Industries Ltd., by 20.05%, from 60% to 80.05%, and in Comblack IT Ltd., by 10.2%, from 70% to 80.2%. I am confident that the steps we have taken will ensure that Magic will emerge stronger and well positioned for continued growth when global economy recovers.”

Conference Call Details

Magic’s management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 26, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-281-1167

UK: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Magic’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Equity-based compensation expenses;

Costs relates to acquisition of new businesses

The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests;

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses;

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of mobile and cloud-enabled application and business integration platforms.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer

Magic Software Enterprises

ir@magicsoftware.com

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,636 $ 81,915 Short-term bank deposits 7,026 6,996 Marketable securities 3,387 6,600 Trade receivables, net 94,088 96,694 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 12,439 12,845 Total current assets 193,576 205,050 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES: Severance pay fund 3,929 4,013 Deferred tax assets 2,555 2,188 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,057 14,956 Other long-term receivables 2,664 3,594 Other long-term deposits 2,285 2,285 Total long-term receivables 25,490 27,036 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,854 3,649 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET 164,427 168,871 TOTAL ASSETS $ 387,347 $ 404,606 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 4,941 $ 7,079 Trade payables 11,027 10,990 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 32,018 32,619 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,591 3,833 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 3,375 3,638 Deferred revenues and customer advances 8,588 8,724 Total current liabilities 63,540 66,883 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 14,959 15,540 Deferred tax liability 11,093 11,069 Long-term operating lease liabilities 10,461 11,119 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 8,904 8,613 Accrued severance pay 4,965 4,770 Total non-current liabilities 50,382 51,111 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 11,859 21,915 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 244,216 247,838 Non-controlling interests 17,350 16,859 Total equity 261,566 264,697 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 387,347 $ 404,606

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)



Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Revenues $ 85,208 $ 71,800 Cost of Revenues 60,016 49,508 Gross profit 25,192 22,292 Research and development, net 2,174 1,546 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 14,272 12,358 Total operating costs and expenses 16,446 13,904 Operating income 8,746 8,388 Financial income (expenses), net 517 (240) Income before taxes on income 9,263 8,148 Taxes on income 1,988 1,620 Net income $ 7,275 $ 6,528 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (324) (882) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,098) (293) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 5,853 $ 5,353 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders : Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.11 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 48,958 48,876 Diluted 49,046 48,979

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 25,192 $ 22,292 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,288 1,215 Amortization of other intangible assets 268 137 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 26,748 $ 23,644 GAAP operating income $ 8,746 $ 8,388 Gross profit adjustments 1,556 1,352 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,240 1,201 Capitalization of software development (844) (954) Costs related to acquisitions 273 - Stock-based compensation - 75 Non-GAAP operating income $ 10,971 $ 10,062 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 5,853 $ 5,353 Operating income adjustments 2,225 1,674 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests - (308) Increase in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests - (67) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 773 - Deferred taxes on the above items 526 (67) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,377 $ 6,652 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 48,958 48,876 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,046 48,964

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 85,208 100% $ 71,800 100% Gross profit 26,748 31.4% 23,644 32.9% Operating income 10,971 12.9% 10,062 14.0% Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 9,377 11.0% 6,652 9.3% Basic earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.14

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. Dollars in thousands

For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,275 $ 6,528 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,011 2,850 Stock-based compensation - 75 Change in deferred taxes, net 97 (150) Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount 43 71 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 1,871 (510) Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 143 362 Trade payables 152 (1,039) Exchange rate of loans (688) 670 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 33 (1,856) Deferred revenues 1,190 3,691 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,127 10,692 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (844) (954) Purchase of property and equipment (488) (277) Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (727) (6,538) Proceeds from maturity and sale of marketable securities 3,159 750 Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits (30) 7,100 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,070 81 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options by employees 61 (12) Dividend paid (55) (7,335) Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests (923) (1,027) Purchase of non-controlling interest (15,046) - Short-term and long-term loans received - 8 Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (1,971) (690) Net cash used in financing activities (17,934) (9,056) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,542) (161) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,279) 1,556 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 81,915 87,126 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 76,636 $ 88,682