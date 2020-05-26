Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the global synthetic absorbable sutures market for the period from 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global synthetic absorbable sutures market from 2019 to 2027.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global synthetic absorbable sutures market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts have also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market. The next section of the global report highlights the USPs, which include regulatory scenario, reimbursement scenario, key mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and key developments in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global synthetic absorbable sutures market. Key players operating in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Report

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market?

What are the revenue share projections of key segments of the global synthetic absorbable sutures market during the forecast period?

Which segment is likely to lead the global synthetic absorbable sutures market in terms of revenue by 2027?

How mergers & acquisitions among players are widening the scope for the market?

What is the market position of different companies operating in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market?

Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market - Research Objectives and Research Approach



The comprehensive report on the global synthetic absorbable sutures market begins with an overview of the market, followed by the scope and objectives of this study. The report provides detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study and healthcare compliances laid down by accredited agencies in the purview of research in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market. It is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, and an overview of the global synthetic absorbable sutures market, which includes analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the growth of the global synthetic absorbable sutures market. Furthermore, a Y-o-Y analysis with elaborated insights has been provided to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the global synthetic absorbable sutures market. The next section of the report highlights the USPs, which include regulatory scenario, reimbursement scenario, key mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and key industry developments in the global market.



For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section further divided into smaller ones. The entire report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed in the entire compilation. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.



The report analyzes the global synthetic absorbable sutures market in terms of product type, material, application, end user, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of these at the end of 2027 has been provided. Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investments in the global synthetic absorbable sutures market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2027

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Key Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2. Information of Coating Material of Sutures

5.3. Technological Advancements



6. Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

6.4. Market Attractiveness, by Product Type



7. Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material Type

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Material Type, 2017-2027

7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Material Type



8. Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

8.4. Market Attractiveness, by Application



9. Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

9.1. Introduction & Definition

9.2. Key Findings / Developments

9.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

9.4. Market Attractiveness, by End-user



10. Global Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

10.3. Market Attractiveness, by Region

10.4. North America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast

10.5. Introduction

10.6. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

10.7. Market Value Forecast, by Material Type, 2017-2027

10.8. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

10.9. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

10.10. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027

10.11. Market Attractiveness Analysis



11. Europe Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Material Type, 2017-2027

11.4. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

11.5. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

11.6. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2017-2027

11.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis



12. Asia Pacific Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Introduction

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

13.3. Market Value Forecast, by Material Type, 2017-2027

13.4. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

13.5. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

13.6. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

13.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis



14. Latin America Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Introduction

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

15.3. Market Value Forecast, by Material Type, 2017-2027

15.4. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

15.5. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

15.6. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2017-2027

15.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis



16. Middle East & Africa Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Analysis and Forecast



17. Introduction

17.1. Key Findings

17.2. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2027

17.3. Market Value Forecast, by Material Type, 2017-2027

17.4. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

17.5. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

17.6. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2017-2027

17.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis



18. Competition Landscape

18.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

18.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

18.3. Competitive Business Strategies

18.4. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ethicon, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

DemeTech Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

LifeSciences Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

ConMed Corporation

